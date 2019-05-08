FLORIDA COMMUNITY CALENDAR

ARIANNA GRANDE:

The singer’s Sweetener World Tour stops at Amalie Arena on May 28.

PRETTY RICKY MARIO:

The Millennium Tour stops at Jacksonville’s Vystar Veterans Area on May 10, Amalie Arena in Tampa on May 11 and Miami’s AmericanAirlinesArena on May 12. Performers include B2K, Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Bobby V, Ying Yang Twins & Chingy.

Fort Lauderdale:

The Broward County Chamber of Commerce will present its South Florida Business Conference & Expo 2019 on May 9 from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Renaissance Fort Lauderdale Cruise Port Hotel. www.SouthFloridaExpo.com

Jacksonville:

India.Arie performs April 30 at the Florida Theatre Jacksonville.

West Palm Beach:

Catch Chick Corea and Bela Fleck on May 17 at the Kravis Center.

Orlando:

The Temptations will perform April 30 at the Dr. Phillips Center.

Miami Gardens:

The Sgt. LaDavid T. Johnson Memorial Day Breakfast is 9-11 a.m. May 27 at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex. Tickets: cmgmemorialday.eventbrite.com

Jacksonville:

Catch Kem on May 4 at the Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts.

Fort Lauderdale:

Macy Gray performs May 5 at the Parker Playhouse.

Miami Gardens:

Music in the Park featuring the Soul Groove Band and Yamin Mustafa is 6:30 p.m. May 3 at Rolling Oaks Park. Info: 305-474-3011

Tampa:

“Stand Up for Innocence,’’ hosted by the Innocence Project of Florida, is a 7:30 p.m. May 18 comedy show to raise money for wrongfully convicted individuals. Tickets and sponsorships: https://www.floridainnocence.org/stand-up-2019.

