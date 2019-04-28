FLORIDA COMMUNITY CALENDAR

B2K:

The Millennium Tour stops at Jacksonville’s Vystar Veterans Area on May 10, Amalie Arena in Tampa on May 11 and Miami’s AmericanAirlinesArena on May 12. Performers include B2K, Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Bobby V, Ying Yang Twins & Chingy.

Miami Gardens:

“The Beautiful Struggle’’ Women’s Empowerment Summit is 10 a.m. April 27 at Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex Auditorium. Info: 786-376-7012

Orlando:

Tinker Field will be the site of the “Wobble’’ dance Guinness World Record attempt on April 27. Registration, 8 a.m.; dance event, 10 a.m. More info: 407872-1333 or info@hebninutrition.org.

Clearwater:

Catch the Temptations and the Four Tops on April 27 at Ruth Eckerd Hall or April 28 at the Florida Theatre Jacksonville.

MONICA & GINUWINE: The Florida Funk Fest is April 26 and 27 at the Central Florida Fairgrounds featuring Bobby Brown, Dru Hill, Monica, Mint Condition, Ginuwine and more. Info: Funkfesttour.com

Jacksonville:

India. Arie performs April 30 at the Florida Theatre Jacksonville.

West Palm Beach:

Catch Chick Corea and Bela Fleck on May 17 at the Kravis Center.

Orlando:

The Temptations will perform April 30 at the Dr. Phillips Center.

Tampa:

Ariana Grande’s Sweetener World Tour stops at Amalie Arena on May 28.

Jacksonville:

Catch Kem on May 4 at the Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts.

Fort Lauderdale:

Macy Gray performs May 5 at the Parker Playhouse.

