Federal social distancing guidelines extended to April 30

BY LAURA KING

LOS ANGELES TIMES/TNS

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump announced Sunday that federal social distancing guidelines meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus would be extended to April 30, setting aside his calls to jump-start the U.S. economy within another two weeks and fill churches on Easter Sunday.

Speaking at a briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, Trump said the voluntary guidelines, which were originally put in place for 15 days that would have ended Monday, were being extended because “we just felt it would be too soon” to lift them.

Previously, Trump had expressed impatience with isolation measures that have all but shut down large parts of the economy and upended people’s daily lives. Many stay-at-home orders were imposed by states and municipalities before the federal guidelines took effect; as a result, many of those closures and restrictions would have continued regardless of whether Trump declared he was easing the federal guidelines.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease specialist, called the guidelines extension a “wise and prudent” decision. Earlier in the day, Fauci said that between 100,000 and 200,000 Americans might die in the outbreak, and that millions would be infected — a figure he said he stood by during the briefing.

But he said that without the measures currently in place, the cost in illness and lives would be much worse.

“We feel that the mitigation that we’re doing right now is having an effect,” Fauci said.

BASED ON SCIENCE