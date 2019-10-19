FAMU, North Carolina A&T game rescheduled to Sunday

SPECIAL TO THE FLORIDA COURIER

TALLAHASSEE – The Florida A&M University (FAMU) football game scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 19 against North Carolina A&T State has officially been moved to Sunday due to Tropical Storm Nestor. With the game being shifted to Sunday, kickoff from Bragg Memorial Stadium is now set for 2 p.m.

Members of Florida A&M and North Carolina A&T State, along with MEAC Commissioner Dr. Dennis Thomas, met on a conference call Thursday evening to discuss the possibility of moving the game to Sunday.

The conference office and Florida A&M’s Department of Athletics officially confirmed the change in scheduling on Friday morning.

All tickets for the game that were purchased through the Florida A&M Ticket Office will be honored for Sunday’s game.

“Based on the latest information and projections we have received regarding Tropical Storm Nestor, we feel it was necessary to ensure the safety of everyone involved,” Florida A&M Director of Athletics Dr. John Eason said.

“The safety of our student-athletes, staff and fans is paramount to any athletic contest and we must do our part to ensure their safety throughout the weather event.”

FAMU RECORD: 5-1

Florida A&M (5-1 overall, 3-0 MEAC) is coming off a thrilling 42-38 victory last Saturday at South Carolina State. The win snapped a 14-game losing streak to the Bulldogs and saw quarterback Ryan Stanley break the school career record for passing yards, surpassing Quinn Gray’s mark.

North Carolina A&T State (4-1, 2-0), which is ranked No. 10 in the STATS FCS Top 25 Poll and No. 11 in the FCS Coaches Poll, was off last week. The Aggies, the defending Black College Football National Champions, rolled past Norfolk State, 58-19, on Oct. 5.

The Rattlers are seeking their second consecutive win in the series after a come-from-behind 22-21 victory on Oct. 13, 2018.

Kickoff from Bragg Memorial Stadium is set for 2 p.m. on Sunday and will be streamed live on ESPN+. Fans are encouraged to wear Pink to honor Breast Cancer Awareness month.

This story is courtesy of Florida A&M Sports Information.