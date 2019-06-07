FAMU law student receives Holland & Knight Scholarship

Elliot Jackson

SPECIAL TO THE FLORIDA COURIER

Florida A&M University (FAMU) College of Law student Elliot Jackson has been selected to receive the Holland & Knight LLP Scholarship and Internship. As the 2019-2020 Holland & Knight Scholar,

Jackson will receive full tuition at the Florida-based law firm. In addition, Holland & Knight has accepted Jackson as a summer associate for 2019.

“Being selected as the Holland & Knight Scholar is remarkable because it shows that my hard work is paying off,” said Jackson, a FAMU law rising second-year student.

“Holland & Knight has partnered with FAMU Law for many years to provide excellent opportunities for our students,” said FAMU Law Interim Dean Nicky Boothe Perry. “This opportunity is tremendous because it not only provides full tuition, but also a summer position at the firm where students work directly with lawyers.”

The law firm’s exclusive Summer Associate Program provides an opportunity for a select group of law students from across the nation to gain real-world law firm experience, where associates work with experienced lawyers on complex matters for their clients.

‘BOOK OR THE BULLET’

Jackson is a first-generation college graduate and on the path to becoming a first-generation attorney. “I had six options: the book or the bullet, basketball or the ethanol, the block or the bodybag,” said the North Carolina native. “I will forever be grateful I chose education.”

Five other high-achieving FAMU Law first-year students were also considered for the scholarship and took part in interviews.

These students have been matched with Holland & Knight attorneys, who will serve as mentors to the students. In addition, Holland & Knight will present a lecture in October 2019, the first of several FAMU College of Law will host as part of its new Legal Insiders Lecture Series.

Holland & Knight instituted its scholarship program in partnership with FAMU Law in 2008. It is a global law firm with more than 1,300 lawyers and other professionals in 28 offices throughout the world.