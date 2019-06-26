FAMU Foundation announces Arthenia L. Joyner endowed scholarship

Left to right: FAMU Foundation Executive Director Dr. Shawnta Friday-Stroud, FAMU President Dr. Larry Robinson, retired Florida Senator Arthenia L. Joyner, Deveron Gibbon of AMSCOT, and Interim Dean of FAMU Law Nicky Boothe Perry.

SPECIAL TO THE FLORIDA COURIER

The Florida A&M University (FAMU) Foundation announced on Monday an endowed scholarship to honor former Florida Senate Minority Leader Arthenia L. Joyner.

Joyner is a two-time alumna of Florida A&M University. She is a 1964 graduate with her B.S. in Political Science and a 1968 graduate of the FAMU College of Law.

FAMU President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., said the scholarship was started with a $5,000 gift from AMSCOT Financial Services Company in 2012. Since then 32 donors, including individuals, corporations and organizations have raised the scholarship to a total $112,000, Robinson said.

“I’d like to personally thank Vice President for Public Affairs and Business Development with AMSCOT, Deveron Gibbons, for his company getting this endowed scholarship started and all of the contributors for raising it to its present value,” said Robinson.

The Arthenia L. Joyner Endowed Scholarship will be awarded annually to an African American female FAMU Law student with a commitment to social justice and a history of community or public service, mirroring Joyner’s 50-plus years of professional service.

“Fifty years is a great time to celebrate being alive, being a lawyer and being able to give back to my university,” said Joyner.

The announcement was made on Monday afternoon at the FAMU College of Law, 201 Beggs Avenue in Orlando.

For more information about the FAMU College of Law, visit law.famu.edu.