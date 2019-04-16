FAMU Day at The Capitol takes place April 18

Dr. Carolyn Collins

SPECIAL TO THE FLORIDA COURIER

TALLAHASSEE – On April 18, advocates for Florida A&M University will come together for FAMU Day at The Capitol to solicit support for the 131-year old institution of higher learning, which is a viable component and contributing member of the State University System of Florida.

The FAMU National Alumni Association, sponsor of the annual day of advocacy for FAMU, is encouraging all alumni, students, faculty, administration, friends and supporters to participate by highlighting the excellent academic programs and services offered at FAMU to the legislators of their respective districts.

FAMU advocates will visit Florida Legislators throughout the day. FAMUans and friends are encouraged to display Rattler pride by adorning orange and green colors.

A brief schedule of alumni activities is as follows: Alumni and student leaders will gather for the Alumni Welcome Session (breakfast and briefing) at the FAMU Faculty Club House/University Activity Center located at 2412 South Adams St. at 8 a.m. Visits to Florida legislators will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FAMU recruiters from various colleges and schools will showcase at the annual FAMU Day at The Capitol on the second and third floor Rotunda area and during the Rattler Reception, which will be held on the 22nd floor of the Florida Capitol from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The FAMU Marching Band will be showcased.

NATIONAL LEADERS RESPOND

Colonel Gregory Clark, president of the FAMU National Alumni Association, is excited about FAMU’s impact at the pinnacle of state government.



“As FAMU Rattlers, we come together for many occasions. FAMU Day creates an awesome atmosphere of advocacy in support of our historic institution. Our alumni take great pride in meeting with legislators to reinforce the importance of funding initiatives that strengthen FAMU’s capability to provide quality academic programs to produce professionals in a global workforce and economy. I’d like to add that one of the highlights of the evening reception this year will be a big announcement and special presentation to some deserving FAMU students.”



Over the past year, FAMU NAA Governmental Relations Committee (GRC) members from around the United States have been involved in monthly meetings and in-depth discussions on key issues related to the university’s Legislative Budget Request (LBR) in order to prepare for legislative visits. Dr. Carolyn Hepburn Collins, FAMU NAA GRC chair has encouraged this annual activity as a FAMU undertaking which involves alumni chapters from all five regions of the national association.

“This is the one time of the year that FAMUANS come together to give legislators thanks and pursue legislative support to increase student success by enhancing retention and graduation rates among other entities, such as advocating for the Center for Access and Student Success (CASS) and funding for the 1890 land grant for the College of Agriculture and Food Science coupled with BAERS, Brooksville 3,800 acres,” Collins said.



To register or for more detailed information about the FAMU Day at The Capitol, contact Collins at carcollins1@aol.com or Clark at gregclark06@hotmail.com.

