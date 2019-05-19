Facebook and the Farrakhan distraction

Facebook and other social media platforms are an indispensable means of communicating with people all over the world. They are vital tools for anyone wanting to share or receive information. That is why their surrender to the dictates of the state is so very dangerous.

The Democratic Party is responsible for this assault, which began in the wake of their 2016 presidential defeat. Blaming Russian interference served them well. They escaped blame for the debacle of their own making, while also getting buy-in for surveillance state censorship from progressives.

Social media became the poster child in the psychological operation meant to convince Americans that the election result was a Russian intelligence operation.

Quick surrender

Facebook knew better than anyone that Russian clickbait ads didn’t sway the election result.

The threats against them must have been considerable, because Mark Zuckerberg and his team knuckled under very quickly.

They announced that they would decide what was and wasn’t “fake news” under the guidance of the Atlantic Council, a think tank which is in effect NATO’s lobbyist. It is funded by multi-national corporations and has strong ties to the military and to intelligence agencies. In other words, only the views of the U.S. foreign policy establishment have been given legitimacy.

While the Deep State had its hands on our communications, America’s friends used the opportunity for their own censorship efforts. Israeli government demands that Palestinian individuals and groups be removed are met with agreement, and the targets are quickly disappeared.

All of which brings us to Minister Louis Farrakhan of the Nation of Islam. Facebook announced that he and right-wing lightning rods Alex Jones and Milo Yiannopoulos were banned from its pages forever. They were said to be “dangerous” and were accused of “spreading hate.”

Don’t believe it

No one should believe this well-orchestrated hype. The real targets of Facebook and the rest of corporate-run social media are on the left. That is the group most hated and feared by the Democrats, the people responsible for this censorship.

Black people will defend Farrakhan because he is vilified by White people when they cynically use him for their own political motives. They don’t really care about what he says or does.

The Facebook ban is an excellent example of this fake outrage in action. Jones and Yiannopoulos are equally unimportant. They provide ample opportunity for liberal virtue signaling, but they have no meaningful use as public figures. This sleight of hand should be vigorously opposed. Everyone’s rights are at risk from the confluence of surveillance and corporate control.

Not alone

But Facebook isn’t alone in acting as the government’s enforcer. Google banned Presstv Iran from uploading new content on YouTube and all of its Gmail platform. Twitter summarily banned 2,000 accounts for “engaging in a state-backed influence campaign.” Their crime was expressing opinions in favor of the elected government of Venezuela. The explanations for the censorship are vague, but government demands are always a part of the picture.

Black people should not allow themselves to be misdirected by Farrakhan’s expulsion. Of course, he should not be removed from Facebook. But there must be protest about corporate entities acting in concert with the government to decide who and what we can see.

These social media platforms must be regulated just as other utilities are. But that needed action would not completely resolve the problem either.

The problem is political

Corporations and the security state now have popular support to attack the free flow of information. They used Russiagate to whip up sentiment in favor of corporate control and right-wing ideological bias. Julian Assange and Chelsea Manning sit in jail on trumped-up charges meant to punish them for revealing America’s crimes.

People like Farrakhan, Jones, Yiannopoulos and others who create phony outrage are in permanent Facebook jail, but the Deep State has free reign over sources of information. People who otherwise claim opposition to Donald Trump and fascism say nothing about this assault, which is fascist by definition.

It is irrelevant if the repugnant Alex Jones and Milo Yiannopoulos appear on social media. They have a right to express themselves. People who want to read about them should be able to do so. This columnist has appeared on Presstv and finds it a credible source of information. But thousands of people who feel likewise are unable to see new content because Google acts in close concert with the United States government.

Farrakhan won’t be last

Black Agenda Report has already been declared a tool of Russian influence by Propornot, the front group for the Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post. BAR is endangered and so are its political allies if this trend continues without protest.

Free Farrakhan! Free Presstv! Keep Black Agenda Report and other independent news sites from ever being captured by corporate social media incarceration.

Margaret Kimberley is a co-founder of BlackAgendaReport.com and writes a weekly column there. Contact her at Margaret.Kimberley@BlackAgendaReport.com.