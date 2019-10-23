Ethnic dishes to celebrate diversity

FROM FAMILY FEATURES

Incorporating the tastes and traditions of Hispanic-style cuisine into at-home meals is as simple as choosing your favorites, preparing with quality, authentic ingredients and watching your family devour them.

If you’re looking to elevate your dishes with new flavors, now is a perfect time to experiment with recipes celebrating and inspired by classics, like Cuban Sandwiches or creamy Rajas con Crema.

Made with dairy products from California, the nation’s leading producer of Hispanic-style cheeses and crema, these easy-to-make meals provide loved ones with a cultural dinner experience.

CUBAN SANDWICHES

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Servings: 4

4 teaspoons Real California butter, softened, divided

4 telera breads or French rolls, split

8 teaspoons mustard

24 thin slices smoked ham

3 large dill pickles, thinly sliced

1 1/2 pounds roast pork, sliced

4 slices (6 ounces) Real California Hispanic-Style Manchego cheese

Spread 1/2 teaspoon butter on outside of bottom halves of each roll, arranging buttered side down on work surface. Top each with mustard, ham, pickles, pork and one slice cheese. Spread 1/2 teaspoon butter on outside of top halves of rolls and arrange buttered side up on top of sandwiches.

Heat skillet over medium-low heat. One or two at a time, place sandwiches in skillet, place heavy skillet on top and cook until browned, about 3 minutes per side. Wipe out skillet as necessary.

Cut each sandwich in half and serve.

Note: Panini maker can be used to cook sandwiches.

RAJAS CON CREMA

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour, 15 minutes

Servings: 4-6

5 poblano or pasilla peppers

1/4 cup, plus 1 tablespoon, vegetable oil, divided

2 cups thinly sliced white onion

1/2 teaspoon salt, to taste, plus additional (optional)

1 cup Real California Mexican crema agria or sour cream

1 cup white corn (fresh, frozen or canned and drained)

1/2 cup chicken or vegetable broth

3 cups shredded Real California Oaxaca cheese

Corn tortillas

Rub peppers with 1 tablespoon oil. In medium saucepan, cook peppers, turning occasionally, until well charred, 12-15 minutes. Transfer to bowl, cover and set aside until cool enough to handle, about 10 minutes.

Rub charred skin from peppers. Remove stems and seeds. Cut peppers into 1/4-inch strips. Set aside.

In large saucepan over medium heat, warm remaining oil. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, 5-6 minutes. Add peppers and 1/2 teaspoon salt; cook, stirring occasionally, until peppers and onion are tender, 5-6 minutes. Add crema, corn and broth; bring to simmer. Reduce heat to maintain simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until liquid is thickened and saucy, about 20 minutes.

Add cheese, stirring until melted, and additional salt, to taste, if desired. Serve with tortillas.

Substitution: Canned roasted poblano strips (2¾ cups, drained) can be used in place of fresh peppers.