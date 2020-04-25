Drs. Phil, Oz believe coronavirus deaths matter less than freedoms of majority

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz couldn’t resist weighing in on the coronavirus crisis. That’s not surprising. They are entertainers who thrive on being in the spotlight.

Anyone who takes advice seriously from these television personalities is an idiot. But that doesn’t mean we should entirely dismiss what they have to say, especially during this deadly pandemic.

Playing the game

These pseudo doctors didn’t become household names by being stupid. They’ve figured out how to tap into the psyche of the American public and use our expectations, fears and prejudices to their advantage.

They appeared on Fox News last week with an agenda, designed to rally the troops around President Donald Trump’s efforts to undermine Democratic governors who are defying his call to reopen the country before it is time.

The controversial remarks were a reflection of where many Trump supporters stand on the issue. They don’t want to be locked inside, and small groups of them are starting to rebel.

With COVID-19 still taking a deadly toll on America, their actions could mean only one thing. These people have selfishly decided that the personal freedoms they enjoy are more important than protecting the health and safety of those who are most vulnerable to the virus.

Freedom over mortality

Across the country, officials have struggled to get people to stay at home, despite evidence that it would save lives. Last week, small groups of pro-Trump protesters in Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Kentucky, Minnesota, North Carolina and Utah took to the streets denounce the shelter in-place orders. Over the weekend, people flocked to reopened beaches in Florida.

Many of us were rightfully outraged by the blatant disregard for human life demonstrated by Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz. We saw through their thinly veiled message that a virus that kills mostly old people and African Americans isn’t important enough to jeopardize the freedoms of the majority.

Phil McGraw, an unlicensed psychologist, suggested that the fallout from shutting down the country because of COVID-19 would be more devastating in the long term than the death toll.

He questioned why we’re so concerned about the coronavirus when more people die each year from car crashes, smoking and drowning.

Essential over expendable

“Two hundred fifty people a year die from poverty, and the poverty line is getting such that more and more people are going to fall below that because the economy is crashing around us, and they’re doing that because people are dying from the coronavirus. I get that,” McGraw said.

“The fact of the matter is we have people dying, 45,000 people a year die from automobile accidents, 480,000 from cigarettes, 360,000 a year from swimming pools, but we don’t shut the country down for that, but yet we’re doing it for this? And the fallout is going to last for years because people’s lives are being destroyed.”

Forget that the number of drownings is wrong and that none of those causes of death is contagious and could have been prevented by a vaccine. Dr. Phil was telling Americans to get their priorities straight.

‘Appetizing opportunity’

Dr. Mehmet Oz, a former heart surgeon, told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that reopening schools was an “appetizing opportunity,” given that it may “only cost us 2 to 3% in terms of total mortality.”

Let’s not kid ourselves. He’s talking about Black and Hispanic children. They comprise the overwhelming majority of public school students in urban areas where the virus is most prevalent and are most likely to suffer from chronic lung diseases such as asthma.

In other words, he seemed to say, let’s sacrifice poor minority kids in order to “get our mojo back.”

“Let’s start with things that are really critical to the nation where we think we might be able to open without getting into a lot of trouble,” he said. “I tell you; schools are a very appetizing opportunity.”

Our kids don’t matter

Such an idea shouldn’t be all that shocking. America’s education system abandoned Black children a long time ago. Schools in predominantly minority neighborhoods always have been substandard compared with suburban schools, where students are mostly white and affluent.

Society has never cared whether Black children received a quality education. Let’s not act as if we didn’t know that without a good education, Black teenage boys are likely to turn to violence and kill each other off.

Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz were reminding us that it’s ridiculous to suddenly start worrying about these throwaway populations when the future of the entire country is at stake. It’s time, instead, to focus on the greater good.

Dahleen Glanton is a columnist for the Chicago Tribune.