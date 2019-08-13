Drake breaks his own No. 1 record with ‘Care Package’ compilation

GONZALES/SAMY KHABTHANI/AVALON/ZUMA PRESS/TNS

Drake is currently tied with Madonna, The Rolling Stones, Eminem and Garth Brooks for most No. 1 Billboard albums ever.

BY KARU F. DANIELS

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS/TNS

What goes around comes back around again –– literally, for Drake.

The platinum-selling hip-hop icon debuted in the Billboard 200 top spot yet again with his latest offering, “Care Package.”

The compilation project –– containing many unofficially released tracks only heard via SoundCloud or big box retailer’s bonus CD packages –– marks the ninth chart-topper for Drake since 2010.

With “Care Package,” the Toronto native is nine for nine –– extending his own record for the most chart-topping albums by any artist this decade.

Drake previously hit the top spot with 2018’s “Scorpion,” 2017’s “More Life,” 2016’s “Views,” 2015’s “What a Time to Be Alive with Future,” 2015’s “If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late,” 2013’s “Nothing Was the Same,” 2011’s “Take Care” and his 2010 debut “Thank Me Later.”

“Since 2009’s ‘So Far Gone,’ Drake has had a stranglehold on hip hop because of his consistency and masterful hit-making abilities,” Billboard hip hop editor Carl Lamare told The Daily News Monday. “He birthed a lot of artists with his sing-songy delivery, and to this day, knows how to capture a listener’s ear with ease.”

‘EVERYWHERE MUSICALLY’

Released by surprise on Aug. 2, “Care Package” has moved an impressive 109,000 equivalent units, according to Nielsen Music data reported by Billboard. Of those, 16,000 were traditional album sales.

“The success of ‘Care Package’ only reassures his standing as one of music’s biggest titans being that he previously released these records years ago,” Lamarre continued.

“The fact that people still stand and clamor for whatever he drops, whether it’s old or new material, will only continue to feed the beast that is Drake and allow him to soar even higher.”

The four-time Grammy Award winning Cash Money Young Money/Republic Records artist is currently tied with Madonna, The Rolling Stones, Eminem and Garth Brooks for most No. 1 Billboard albums ever.

“Drake continues his dominance at a consistent rate … and his songs hit from all angles which extends his fan base and covers so many radio formats,” explained Vibe magazine editor Datwon Thomas. “He is literally everywhere musically, which shows current and upcoming artists that you can switch things up.”

INFLUENCED OTHERS

The 17-track effort featuring fan favorites such as “How Bout Now,” the Destiny’s Child-laden “Girls Love Beyoncé” featuring James Fauntleroy and “Jodeci Freestyle” featuring J. Cole” –– none of which have previously appeared on an official album.

Thomas also noted that the Grammy Award winner has influenced so many with his approach to not only hip-hop, but music in general.

If the “God’s Plan” rapper scores one more album, he’ll tie the White King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley for the most by a solo artist throughout history.

Thomas added: “It’s going to be amazing to watch how his career goes now that he has officially hit 10 years in the game. He’s nowhere near done making history.”