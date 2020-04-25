Dorothy Irene Height’s legacy lives on today

ADVERTISEMENT

April 20 marked the 10th anniversary of the death of our gentle but fearless leader and mentor, Dr. Dorothy Irene Height. This significant anniversary offers us an opportunity for reflection during these unprecedented times we are living in today.

Dr. Height undoubtedly was a creative, compassionate, and visionary leader. Her scholarship, travels and experiences shaped her understanding of power and how to navigate it with competence and kindness. Through the programs and initiatives, she developed, she used her power to empower poor women and girls around the world.

Social, political impact

During the early Civil Rights Movement when women worked behind the scenes, her quiet power brought wisdom and a social worker’s perspective to deliberations and strategies of the “Big Six” civil rights leaders.

With an understanding of the importance of power of location, she purchased a building in Washington, D.C. between the White House and the Capitol, the only African American-owned building along that corridor of power.

For decades, her political power was put to use serving as an advisor to five U.S. presidents. She led some of the largest and most influential women’s organizations in American history, including her beloved National Council of Negro Women.

While those achievements were immense, they pale in light of her greatest and most enduring accomplishments. During the turbulent times and critical issues that prevailed throughout her lifetime, Dr. Dorothy Irene Height was “A Bridge Over Troubled Waters.”

Bridge of vision

Her activism started as a teenager by bringing her peers together to nonviolently protest policies that prohibited African American children from swimming, debating, or going to school with Caucasian youth.

When she walked into a room, wisdom, humanity, and hope arrived with her. She was the bridge to alignment and unity to many civil rights organizations and leaders. To African American, Caucasian, Latina, Asian, and Native American women organizations, she served as a bridge of vision and consensus in their pursuits seeking equality, equal pay, and jobs.

Through programs she implemented, she was at the forefront of the Y.W.C.A. realizing its most significant lifelong mission, eradicating racism. Wherever the waters were troubled, she created a bridge, effective coalitions, and solutions.

Troubled waters still

Many of the critical issues of Dr. Height’s era persist today. Over 50 years ago, she called attention to the health disparities related to social detriments, especially for Black women and the elderly. Chronic health conditions such as hypertension, heart disease and diabetes were always at the forefront for education and outreach to our communities.

Embracing her spirit

In these turbulent, frightening, and uncertain times, we are called to embrace Dr. Height’s spirit of direct action, by courageously bridging the waters with viable solutions, to serve the needs of our brothers and sisters, to hold leaders accountable for environmental and social justice policies, to provide food for the many who are in need today, to protect and defend the right to vote, to be the voice of the voiceless, and to lead with purpose and passion toward a just and safe society.

In memory of Dr. Dorothy Irene Height, contributions may be made to the National Council of Negro Women at www.ncnw.org under donate.

Alexis M. Herman is the president of the Dorothy I. Height Foundation.