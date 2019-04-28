Donald Trump is ‘The Lying King’

“The Lion King” story follows the adventures of the young lion Simba, the heir of his father, King Mufasa.

Simba’s wicked uncle, Scar, plots to usurp Mufasa’s throne by luring father and son into a stampede of wildebeests. But Simba escapes, and only Mufasa is killed. In the happy ending, Simba returns as an adult to take back his homeland from Scar with the help of his friends.

Today, we have a distortion of the classic tale called “The Lying King.” It is about a president of the United States who loves to deceive, demean, disparage, delude, divide and disrupt the world’s greatest so-called democracy by being the most dishonest president in American history!

The modern story talks about a president that appears to be compromised by the Kremlin, puppetized by Vladimir Putin and controlled by nationalists, supremacists and card-carrying closet Klansmen!

He did it

The recently released report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller clearly and expressly states that Donald Trump probably obstructed justice by seeking to derail investigations into election interference by Russia and misconduct by members of the Donald Trump administration.

The ludicrous comments by Trump parrot William Barr, the nation’s so-called attorney general, were merely an attempt to spin facts outlined in Mueller’s report to make it seem like secret and public meetings with Putin and other Russians were “no collusion!”

Well, no one was looking for collusion! To me, if it looks like a conspiracy and smells like a conspiracy, it is a conspiracy!

Trump asked Russia to hack into Hillary Clinton’s emails and Russia did it. Trump Junior told Russian operatives that he loved to get dirt on Clinton from a Russian adversary and he set up a meeting in Trump Tower in an attempt to get said dirt. And Trump’s son-in-law tried to set up a secret backchannel to communicate with Russians.

Lying under oath

Let me add something the TGR pointed out long ago that the imperialist press that you trust so much fails to recognize. With all the lying going on to the media, to Congress and to the people, there has to be perjury also!

There is zero doubt that Russia wanted Trump to become president, and Trump wanted Russia to do illegal and dishonorable things to help him suppress votes, mislead voters and divide Americans to give him a presidential victory.

Now, there’s a lot of talk about impeachment. Everybody should slow their rolls! No matter how the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives moves to try to impeach Trump, impeachment efforts are dead in the water if the Republican-controlled Senate refuses to vote to impeach.

Keep looking

Democrats should continue their investigations into presidential misdeeds like obstruction, perjury, campaign violations, money laundering and emolument law violations. But it is more important to help the people with solidifying health care, lowering drug prices, making reparations to African-Americans, financing infrastructure projects and other needed government projects.

Donald Trump’s behavior is disgusting. His fake summaries of conclusions about the special counsel’s report are nothing but Trump’s wall – a “stonewall” to hide and delay the truth about his love for Putin and hatred for the rightful American way!

“The Lying King” is a story that has been sold, not told! Don’t stop fighting the power!

Buy Gantt’s latest book, “Beast Too: Dead Man Writing,” on Amazon.com and from bookstores everywhere. “Like” The Gantt Report page on Facebook. Contact Lucius at www.allworldconsultants.net.

