Sign in
FRONT PAGE
FLORIDA
NATIONAL
COMMENTARIES
METRO
BUSINESS
EDUCATION
ENTERTAINMENT
HEALTH
FOOD
TECHNOLOGY
FLORIDA’S FINEST
SPORTS
POLITICS
WORLD
MIAMI BROWARD CARNIVAL 2017
Sign in
Welcome!
Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password?
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
Search
Sunday, July 21, 2019
Sign in / Join
COMMUNITY CALENDAR
ABOUT US
TRIBUTE TO OUR FOUNDER
The Life
The Love
The School
The Influences
The Family
The Mission
The Mission Accomplished and The Charge
OUR SISTER SITES
DAYTONA TIMES
LA JEFA 94.9FM & 1070AM
CONTACT US
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Florida Courier
FRONT PAGE
FLORIDA
NATIONAL
COMMENTARIES
METRO
BUSINESS
EDUCATION
ENTERTAINMENT
HEALTH
FOOD
TECHNOLOGY
FLORIDA’S FINEST
SPORTS
POLITICS
WORLD
MIAMI BROWARD CARNIVAL 2017
Home
POLITICS
DONALD TRUMP AND IMMIGRATION
DONALD TRUMP AND IMMIGRATION
July 21, 2019
VISUAL VIEWPOINT
KEVIN SIERS,
THE CHARLOTTE OBSERVER, NC
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
COLUMNISTS
Don’t be bamboozled by the political ‘cracker jack’
NATIONAL
Some Christians call out Trump for using ‘Lord’s name in vain’ at rally
NATIONAL
House Dems to vote on condemning Trump’s attacks on congresswomen
VISUAL VIEWPOINT
SUMMER FORECAST 2019
COLUMNISTS
Does Putin have ‘hacker’s remorse’ about Trump?
COLUMNISTS
Dems blind to immigration, Blacks, middle class
LEAVE A REPLY
Cancel reply
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here
You have entered an incorrect email address!
Please enter your email address here
Follow us
7,091
Fans
Like
687
Followers
Follow
WORLD
She helped get man on the moon
July 21, 2019
Mankind travels to the moon
July 21, 2019
Trump tries to disavow ‘Send her back’ chant
July 18, 2019
Why more Black women die of breast cancer
July 17, 2019
Follow us on Instagram
@flcourier
Your credible, reliable resource of news and information affecting African-American communities across the state of Florida, USA.
Contact us:
news@flcourier.com
© Copyright 2017, Central Florida Communicators Group LLC
Edit with Live CSS