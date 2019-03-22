Dolphins host annual Nat Moore Endowment Fund Golf Classic

PHOTO COURTESY OF MIAMI DOLPHINS

Nat Moore is the Miami Dolphins’ senior vice president of Alumni Relations.



AVENTURA – The Miami Dolphins held its annual Nat Moore Endowment Fund Golf Classic at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa’s Soffer’s Course on Monday, March 18.



Funds raised from the golf tournament benefited the Nat Moore Endowment Fund, which serves as the education pillar of the Miami Dolphins Foundation and provides graduating high school seniors in Miami Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties with the financial resources needed to pursue avenues of education and training for employment readiness.

“In our second year of the Nat Moore Endowment Fund as part of the Miami Dolphins Foundation, we are constantly looking for ways to help more kids go to school, educate themselves and give them a chance to be successful in whatever it is they choose to do,” Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President of Alumni Relations Nat Moore said.



“This is something that has been near to my heart for as long as I can remember so I am very excited to see everyone come together for this event and raise funds that will give the youth of our community a greater opportunity to pursue their dreams.”



Celebrity participants

Celebrity guests teed off for a round of scramble-golf on the world-famous Soffer Course, home to a number of LPGA and PGA events including participation from former NFL and NBA athletes Dick Anderson, Donny Anderson, Otis Anderson, Hank Bauer, Bobby Bell, Otis Birdsong, Ronnie Brown, Bob Brudzinski, Keith Byars, Ki-Jana Carter, Mark Clayton, Richard Dent, Parnell Dickinson, Troy Drayton, Mark Duper, Irving Fryar, Darrell Fullington, Jimmie Giles, Andrew Givens, Jacob Green, Bob Griese, Lorenzo Hampton, John Harris, Ted Hendricks, Sam Jones, Ed “Too Tall” Jones, Brian Kelley, Terry Kirby, Sam Madison, Dan Marino, Leonard “Truck” Robinson, Sterling Sharpe, Duane Starks, Lawrence Taylor, Jim Thornton, Darryl Williams and Gus Williams.



Golf Classic winners

First Place Team – (Brown-Forman) Todd Jones, James Amps, Matt Boyd, Brian Kelley

Senior’s Closest to the Pin – Hank Bauer

Men’s Closest to the Pin – Robert Allen

Women’s Closest to the Pin – Julie Owens

Celebrity Closest to the Pin – Sterling Sharpe

Senior’s Longest Drive – Leonard Robinson

Men’s Longest Drive – Walter Blum

Women’s Longest Drive – Julie Owens

Celebrity Longest Drive – Sterling Sharpe

Ford Hole in One Winner (Winner of 2019 Ford Explorer) – Dan Hurtak of Team Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

‘Teamwork at Work’

The event is a follow up to the Nat Moore Scholarship and Vocational Grant Endowment open application announcement made earlier this year and is in its second year under the Miami Dolphins Foundation.



Last year, five graduating seniors were the first recipients awarded the fund and were selected through an application process that showcased community service, leadership, financial need and academic standing.



This initiative aligns with the Miami Dolphins mission of “Teamwork at Work” – an effort to level the playing field through the power of teamwork to inspire a healthier, more educated and united South Florida community.

Youth commitment

The fund is a continuation of the Nat Moore Foundation, which started in 1998 to serve the youth of South Florida through education.



The Miami Dolphins Foundation through the Nat Moore Endowment Fund is committed to raising $10 million in 10 years to fund educational opportunities for South Florida youth.



This commitment will foster the next generation of industry and community leaders by providing students who are achieving academically and who give back to their communities with the opportunity to attain their educational goals.



Application for the Nat Moore Vocational Grant are accepted on a rolling basis.



For more information and to apply, visit https://bit.ly/2MdK7DP.

