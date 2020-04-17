DOCTORS’ ORDERS

ADVERTISEMENT

The state association of Black physicians unveils an action plan to combat and reduce COVID-19 among African Americans.

The Florida State Medical Association, representing more than 2,000 Black physicians, is requesting a meeting with Governor Ron DeSantis to discuss and develop an action plan to address the impact of COVID-19 on the state’s Black population.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the association, which is a representative organization of the National Medical Association, is recommending that the state take a number of steps to help combat and reduce COVID-19 among Black residents.

There is evidence that COVID-19 has disproportionately affected African American and

other Black communities (such as Haitian and Caribbean) in the United States.

Impact on Blacks

According to a new report by McKinsey & Co., COVID-19 is more likely to kill Black Americans, and for those that survive, the pandemic will take a devastating toll on their jobs and future earning potential.

The report shows that Blacks are about 30% more likely than White Americans to have health conditions that exacerbate the effects of the virus, such as hypertension and diabetes.

Black workers are also over-represented in high-contact essential services, making up 33% of nursing assistants and 39% of hospital orderlies.

“Black workers are putting their lives and health on the line,” the report stated.

More data, testing

Members of the Florida State Medical Association want to see the state conduct more robust data collection and reporting, including race; increase access to testing, which means expanding the number of testing sites in African American/Black neighborhoods and conduct rapid testing.

The association also wants testing guidelines updated to include symptomatic individuals regardless of age, include walk-up testing at all sites in operation, and deploy mobile testing units, with onsite screening without a doctor’s referral.

Recommendations also include increased public education and outreach efforts in African American and all other Black communities and include materials in Creole for Haitian residents in Florida.

“This includes engaging and funding community organizations to educate the community on COVID-19,’’ the association noted.

More PPEs, support

The association is also calling for an increase in the availability of PPE (personal protective equipment) for Black physicians, health care, environmental, non-clinical, and other low-wage workers; and maintaining the viability of small private physicians’ practices and Federally Qualified Health Centers (community-based health care providers), including frontline support staff that provide health care in the African American and Black communities.

“Undeniably, Florida’s Black community, which includes those from the Caribbean and Africa, suffer with high rates of chronic diseases. They also experience social and economic conditions that affect their ability to protect themselves properly from COVID-19,’’ the associated stated.

“Many hold low-wage occupations such as home health care attendants, delivery drivers, grocery store clerks, and custodial workers that increase their exposure to infected individuals.’’

They also noted that many Blacks live in small multigenerational homes limiting their ability to practice social distancing if symptomatic; use public transportation; have minimal funds to purchase sufficient food, hand sanitizers, masks, and thermometers; and do not have health insurance, further delaying access to medical care.

At higher risk

As of Wednesday evening, there were more than 22,519 Florida coronavirus cases and 614 deaths, according to the Florida Department of Health.

“At present the CDC has noted that those with chronic lung disease, moderate to severe asthma, serious heart conditions, the immunocompromised, including people living with HIV, those on cancer treatment, the severely obese, diabetics with renal failure, or those with liver disease, are at higher risk for severe illness,” said National Medical Association President Oliver Brooks.

Brooks added, “We are 2.2 times more likely to have diabetes, 20% more likely to have high blood pressure, and 30% more likely to be obese. Furthermore, the incidence of COPD (lung disease) in our women is 34% higher than in White women. Bottom line, if we acquire this virus, bad things are more likely to happen.”