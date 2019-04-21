Do Socialist Dems think Blacks are gullible?

One would think that the growing socialist wing of the Democrat Party must really assume that Blacks are gullible non-thinkers who will fall for anything or any message.

Just look at the parade of 20/20 presidential hopefuls before Al Sharpton’s National Action Network Conference. I had thought that Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Circus’ Clown College was extinct – until I watched these candidates bow and scrape and do everything but kiss Sharpton’s ring and anoint him in oil.

AOC in blackface

The star of the show, who the assembled Blacks treated like a rock star, was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. While they applauded and cheered, she showed them what she thought of them: not much.

In true Hillary Clinton form, and to get down to what she felt was their level, she changed her usual tone of voice and broke into a phony Black “accent”: “Ain’t nothing wrong with that…”

John Cardillo, host of Newsmax TV’s “America Talks Live,” said, “this is what blackface sounds like.”

The highlight of this cascade of condescending pandering was Sharpton asking the candidates if they would sign a bill that would create a panel to study the possibility of reparations for the descendants of slaves. They couldn’t say “yes” fast enough.

A few questions

Do these candidates really believe that Black descendants of slaves think that their fellow Americans with no historical connection to slavery will agree to pay reparations?

Do they really believe that Black people believe in third-trimester abortions and infanticide when the baby is born alive?

Do they really believe that the millions of Blacks working in the private sector would want to give up their private health insurance for some pie-in-the-sky socialist “Medicare for all?”

Do they really believe that Blacks are gullible enough to take them seriously for apologizing for being White and criticizing “old White men” when they likely took advantage of any privilege that “old White men” and their color gave them? Would they have preferred to have been born Black?

Do they really believe that the majority of Blacks, especially entrepreneurs, in the United States would prefer to live in Third World socialist countries instead of capitalist America?

Another false assumption, which many Black leftists have developed into an art form, is that all a Black liberal Democrat official has to do to negate criticism or explain an election defeat is to yell racism or White nationalism, and all Blacks will yell “Amen.”

Smollett gets off

So it was in the case of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, whose office dropped 16 felony counts against Black “Empire” actor hoaxer Jussie Smollett in spite of evidence that showed he staged a hate crime.

The city has now filed a lawsuit to make him reimburse the city for costs related to investigating his false claims. Supported and surrounded by a host of Black community leaders, including the Reverend Jesse Jackson, at a press conference, she said that criticism of her for dropping the charges against Smollett was based on racism.

At the press conference, U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush, a co-founder of the Illinois Black Panther Party, said the Chicago police union was the “sworn enemy of Black people.” Even worse, so-called community activist Ja’Mal Green referred to police as the “Blue Klux Klan.” They assumed that Blacks in Chicago consider all cops, Black and White, including Black Superintendent Eddie Johnson, to be their enemy and would take their message as gospel.

To the contrary

I would think that many Blacks in the city wonder where Foxx, Jackson, Rush, and Green have been in the last several years when Black-on-Black violence turned Chicago streets into urban killing fields?

And what was the state attorney’s reaction to her police being called the enemy of Black people and the “Blue Klux Klan”? Silence! The same for Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Mayor-Elect Lori Lightfoot, who will become Chicago’s first Black female mayor. To the best of my knowledge, neither condemned these deplorable characterizations of their police.

Given the lack of support from elected officials, some would argue that since Chicago police can’t strike, perhaps on a given day a significant number should come down with a case of the “Blue Flu.”

It’s time for Black Americans to let Black and White leftists know that disrespecting them by political and racial pandering won’t work. They are not that gullible!

Clarence V. McKee is a government, political and media relations consultant and president of McKee Communications, Inc., as well as a Newsmax.com contributor. This article originally appeared on Newsmax.com.

