DeSantis to issue 30-day stay-home order for Florida

BY ORLANDO SENTINEL/TNS

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis finally relented and is ordering residents to stay at home beginning at midnight Thursday.

Florida had been the only state with more than 5,000 cases to not issue such an order, with DeSantis insisting localized orders for South Florida and by individual cities and counties were sufficient. But Wednesday, he announced an order for Floridians to “limit all movement” outside of essential services and activities.

His about-face came as health data experts gave clearer estimates of coronavirus’s toll, they warned that even with social distancing, Florida could see a median of 6,937 deaths, and the virus could kill between 100,000 and 240,000 people in the United States in the coming months.

Florida now has 6,955 cases with 87 deaths. Nationwide, with more than 190,000 cases, the U.S. death toll surged to 4,102 by Wednesday. Worldwide, there are over 885,000 cases and more than 44,200 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.

THOUSANDS COULD DIE

The U.S. surgeon general said Wednesday that national guidelines amount to “a national stay-at-home order” that everyone should heed to slow the spread of coronavirus. Dr. Jerome Adams’ declaration came in response to DeSantis’ earlier resistance to issue such an order.

The virus is now projected to kill thousands of Floridians even in a best-case scenario, as cases are continuing to double almost every three days in the state.

A failure to impose stringent isolation measures — coupled with an older population — could make Florida one of the nation’s hardest-hit regions, said William Hanage, an epidemiologist at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

One more Central Florida county also opted to enact a stay-at-home order as Sumter County, which includes the massive retirement community of The Villages, joined Orange and Osceola counties with such a measure.