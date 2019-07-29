Dems’ racist chickens come home to roost

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Ca., and House Democrats really have some nerve calling President Trump’s tweets “racist” when she, Democrats, and their media friends have made race-baiting an art form.

Democrats have been using race and calling or implying that Republicans and conservatives are racists so long that they have pretty much made the word “racist” an almost meaningless cliché, giving real racists cover.

Nothing new

Race-baiting and racist comments are no stranger to Pelosi and her Democrat water carriers. As I have previously written, President Barack Obama and his first attorney general, Eric Holder, elevated identity politics and race-baiting to new levels with no complaints from fellow Democrats or the media.

Former Vice President Joe Biden in 2012 told a diverse group, including many Blacks, that Mitt Romney and Republicans would “put y’all back in chains.”

William McGurn, writing in The Wall Street Journal, referenced Biden appearing with Rev. Al Sharpton on MSNBC saying there was only one reason Republicans support voter-identification laws: “They don’t want Black folks voting.”

Pelosi is a master at playing the race card! On the citizenship question on the census, she said that it was an effort to “Make America White Again.» She used the same expression to characterize the “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) hat to which President Trump responded, “That’s a very racist statement.” Democrats were silent!

Dem vs. Dem

Democrat race-baiting against Republicans had been consistent for at least two decades, until presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Ca., made a not-so-subtle accusation of racism against fellow Democrat Biden on his association with Southern segregationists and opposition to busing.

That was not the only racist “chicken coming home to roost” in the Democrats’ “chicken coop” of racial hypocrisy. Another one laying racist eggs in the Democrat nest was Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. She accused Pelosi of “explicit singling out of newly elected women of color” for criticism of their tactics.

Guess who came to Pelosi’s defense? President Trump, who said that she “was not a racist.”

So how did Pelosi return the favor? She sponsored a resolution condemning Trump’s tweet criticizing four non-White congresswomen as racist.

A ‘racist’ list

The entire uproar and cries of racism over the Trump tweet represent an America where progressives, Democrats, and the media – all birds of a feather flocking together – consider any criticism of policies or people they support to be racist:

If you criticize the political position of a Black, Hispanic, or Asian person you are a racist.

If you oppose open borders, you are a racist.

If you support the men and women of the Border Patrol, many of whom are minorities, you are a racist.

If you oppose reparations for Blacks for slavery, you are a racist.

If you believe a citizenship question should be on the census form, you are a racist.

Regardless of his tweets, the president is doing something that most conservatives and Republicans are either afraid or unwilling to do – fight back and give progressives a taste of their own medicine!

Won’t back down

In many cases, when accused of being racist, most Republicans fold like wet spaghetti and run like a dog with its tail between its legs looking for the nearest reporter to show they are really not bigots. Regardless of his terminology, the president is telling progressives and his media enemies that he will not turn the other cheek.

It’s too bad those so anxious to call Trump a racist over tweets don’t get just as upset and remain silent when an antifa terrorist group allegedly tries to attack an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility in Tacoma, Wash.; or, when ICE protesters pull down an American flag, raise a Mexican flag and vandalize a Blue Lives Matter banner at an ICE detention facility in Aurora, Col.

Some will argue that the reason they are silent is that they sympathize with the perpetrators – not the men and women of ICE and law enforcement.

Clarence V. McKee is a government, political and media relations consultant and president of McKee Communications, Inc., as well as a Newsmax.com contributor. This article originally appeared on Newsmax.com. Click on this commentary at www.flcourier.com to write your own response.