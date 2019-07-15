Dems blind to immigration, Blacks, middle class

Listening to last month’s presidential debates, one would think that Democrats only care about protecting illegal immigrants – giving them free health care and other benefits, as well as decriminalizing illegal entry across our borders.

Americans are not a priority of most of the 2020 presidential hopefuls. They just have to pay for the billions of dollars in “freebie” benefits Democrats want to give to illegal immigrants.

Hypocrites all

As to illegal immigrants, the biggest losers in this Democrat agenda are Lawful Permanent Residents (LPRs) and naturalized American citizens.

According to a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) May 2019 Report “Lawful Permanent Resident Population in the United States: January 2015,” LPRs, also known as “green card” holders, are immigrants who have been granted lawful permanent residence in the U.S., but have not yet become citizens. They are eligible to apply for naturalization after meeting residency and other requirements, including a five-year wait for naturalization.

The DHS’s U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Naturalization Fact Sheet, updated May 5, 2017, states that during the last decade, USCIS “welcomed more than 7.4 million naturalized citizens into the fabric of our nation…” The process is lengthy and can also be expensive when various application and other costs, including attorney’s fees, are included.

With that background, it’s disheartening to watch LPRs and naturalized citizens, who have obeyed the laws and patiently waited for years for their legal status, being slapped in the face by Democratic presidential hopefuls. Democrats are telling legal immigrants that they were fools for obeying the law.

The new Democratic agenda would have no southern border, meaning the U.S. would become a “territory” – one with no rules of entry with a “Y’all come” sign where the border once was.

Food for thought

There is one thing that White and Black “open borders” Democrats forget. Illegal immigrants to whom they would give drivers’ licenses and other forms of identification so they can eventually vote – will vote for people who look and sound like them.

They’d better think about how long they will survive in public office when their districts or cities become majority Hispanic-Latino with significant illegal immigrant constituencies. They most likely would not survive a primary.

Why vote for a White or Black liberal progressive when they can get the real thing? One of their own! Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Ilhab Abdullahi Omar, D-Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., maybe just the beginning!

Leaving Blacks behind

If forsaking legal immigrants, taking away private health insurance from millions, and throwing thousands of insurance company employees out of jobs were not bad enough, Democrats are sacrificing the interests of their most loyal constituency – Black Americans – at the altar of socialist giveaways to illegal immigrants.

Illegal immigration drives down wages in the low-skilled labor market and hurts Blacks and others who are disproportionately concentrated in that sector.

What’s truly sad is the silence of most Black civil rights and political leaders on the negative impact of illegal immigration on their own communities, including Black Democratic presidential candidates Sens. Cory Booker, DN.J., and Kamila Harris, D-Calif.

They don’t care

Both advocate the socialist-democratic line of open borders and free healthcare for illegals without regard to the needs of Black lower and middle-income Americans.

By trying to get “race-card” brownie points and feigning sensitivity to racial issues by attacking Joe Biden, they are demonstrating that they don’t care about and have no awareness of the negative impact of their policies on all Americans.

As I wrote in January, in its report, “Blueprint for a Better Deal for Black America” Project 21 – an organization of Black conservative leaders – observes that taxpayer-funded programs are “being reduced or unavailable to Black Americans in too many communities due to illegal residents taking advantage of them.”

They haven’t seen anything yet! If these presidential “wannabees” policies come to pass, America as we know it will no longer exist.

Clarence V. McKee is a government, political and media relations consultant and president of McKee Communications, Inc., as well as a Newsmax.com contributor. This article originally appeared on Newsmax.com.