Dads typically love steak, so this Father’s Day, go ahead and shower him with some love straight off the grill. You can make the day even more memorable by sharing the grilling experience together.

In fact, it may be the perfect chance to teach your old man a thing or two with these tips from Omaha Steaks Executive Chef Grant Hon.

Choose your protein

Selecting quality protein is the starting place for an exceptional grilled meal. For example, the ribeye is the most well-marbled steak, meaning it’s super juicy, rich with beefy flavor and excellent on the grill.

Prepare the grill

Always start with clean grill grates. Heat your gas grill to high or start your charcoal 10-15 minutes before you grill. Dip a paper towel in oil using tongs and oil your grill grates before adding steaks for a great sear.

Prepare the meat

Pat steaks dry with a clean paper towel and season them before they hit the grill. You can’t go wrong with simple sea salt and cracked pepper, but creative recipes like this Dukkah Rub can add a special twist.

Sear and crust

Cook steaks directly over your heat source to get a tasty, crunchy sear on the outside of the steak. This is where the best flavor comes from, and it offers a delicious contrast to the rich, juicy inside of the cut.

Control your cook

Keep the grill cover closed as much as possible to maintain a temperature of around 450 F. This helps lock in flavor and prevent flare-ups. Remember the marbling on a ribeye means more fat, which melts during cooking. This is a good thing, but you may experience more dripping or flare-ups if you’re used to grilling leaner steaks.

To minimize the need to open the grill cover, determine the amount of time you’ll need to reach your desired doneness then use the 60-40 grilling method. Grill 60 percent on the first side then 40 percent after you turn the steak over for an even cook.

Let it rest

A resting time of at least 5 minutes allows steak juices to redistribute for the best eating experience. A foil tent can help regulate temperature during the resting period.

Garnish and flavor

Whether you’re grilling vegetables, sauteing onions or adding a different kind of sweet or savory topping, just before you serve is the right time to garnish your steak.

DUKKAH RUB

Prep time: 5 minutes

Active time: 5 minutes

Serves: 12

1/3 cup sliced almonds, roasted with no salt

1/4 teaspoon fennel seeds

2 tablespoons Omaha Steaks Private Reserve Rub

2 teaspoons sesame seeds

On cutting board, chop almonds to rough texture and add fennel seeds, chopping until mixture is fine. Place almond and fennel mix in bowl and add rub and sesame seeds.

TASTY TOPPERS

Once you pull a juicy steak away from the flame, there’s only one way to make it better: toppings that create a true taste explosion. When they’re prepared with fresh, premium ingredients, your friends and family may not be able to get enough of these sweet and savory additions. Simply mix them up while your meat is on the grill, or skip a step and rely on Omaha Steaks Toppers to capture the same delicious flavors without the prep work.

Crispy Onions and Jalapenos: Savor a one-two punch of crispy onions combined with spicy jalapenos for some crunch with a kick.

Dijon Mustard Aioli: Blend Dijon and wholegrain mustard with creamy Greek yogurt, garlic, tarragon and white pepper for a rich, tangy topping.

Mushrooms and Blue Cheese: Mix hearty mushrooms and full-flavored blue cheese with your favorite savory spices and a splash of sherry wine.

Smoky Bacon Jam: Start with the finest cuts of bacon browned to crispy perfection then add caramelized onion and an accent like brown sugar or balsamic vinegar.

Sweet Bourbon Onions: Warm things up with a medley of natural honey, bourbon whiskey and sherry wine offset by zesty red onions and balsamic vinegar.

Tomato Jam: Experiment with your favorite varieties to find the perfect balance of crushed tomatoes, sweet gherkins and seasonings.