Crump sues Harvard over slave images

SPECIAL TO THE FLORIDA COURIER﻿

Tamara Lanier and Attorney Benjamin Crump saw Harvard University refuses to return images used to advocate racism.

A Connecticut woman accused Harvard University on March 22 of the wrongful seizure, possession and monetization of photographic images of her family’s patriarch, an enslaved African man named Renty, and his daughter, Delia.

The images, believed to be the earliest known photographic images of slaves, were commissioned in 1850 by a Harvard professor, Louis Agassiz, and used to support a theory, known as polygenism, that Africans and African Americans are inferior to Whites.

Polygenism, widely advocated by the Harvard professor, was used to justify both the ongoing enslavement of Black people prior to the Civil War and their segregation afterward.

In a detailed in a lawsuit filed on March 22, Harvard stood by its professor and, to this day, has never sufficiently repudiated Agassiz and his work.

Forced to pose naked



The images, known as daguerreotypes, were captured in the winter of 1850 in a South Carolina photography studio. Renty was brought to a photography studio, stripped naked and photographed from every angle; next to him, his daughter Delia was then stripped to the waist and forced to pose for the photographs.

The lawsuit filed in Middlesex County Superior Court alleges that Harvard has ignored Tamara Lanier’s repeated requests to stop licensing the pictures for the University’s profit and stop misrepresenting her great-great-great grandfather, the man she knows as Papa Renty.

A direct linear descendent of Renty, Lanier is seeking return of the photos to her family, as well as damages from Harvard.

“For years, Papa Renty’s slave owners profited from his suffering – it’s time for Harvard to stop doing the same thing to our family,” said Tamara Lanier, Renty’s great- great-great granddaughter.

“Papa Renty was a proud and kind man who, like so many enslaved men, women and children, endured years of unimaginable horrors. Harvard’s refusal to honor our family’s history by acknowledging our lineage and its own shameful past is an insult to Papa Renty’s life and memory.”

These photographs make it clear that Harvard benefited from slavery then and continues to benefit now. By my calculation, Renty is 169 years a slave. When will Harvard finally set him free?” said national civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, co-lead counsel for Lanier.

“Without slavery, this photo would not exist, nor would the racist theories that led to its creation We cannot erase the wrongs of the past or the legacies of slavery within higher education, but we can forge a new path of respect, dignity and equality moving forward. Returning the images would be a first step in the right direction.”

Agassiz’ research



In 1847, Harvard had recruited Agassiz, whose work as a zoologist had focused on grouping living things together based on observable characteristics and placing them in hierarchical order, to head the University’s Lawrence School of Science. With the prestige and support of Harvard, Agassiz soon became a zealous advocate for polygenism.

In the winter of 1850, on Agassiz’s orders, Papa Renty was led into a plush photograph studio in Columbia, South Carolina. He was ordered to fully disrobe, and Delia was stripped naked to the waist. Renty and Delia were photographed in various poses, half and full figures taken from the front, side and back views.

The next month, Agassiz published the results of his research in an article entitled “The Diversity of Origin of the Human Races,’’ noting that he had recently studied “closely many native Africans belonging to different tribes, and [have] learned readily to distinguish their nations … and determine their origin from their physical features.”

He went on to describe the essential characteristics of Africans as “submissive, obsequious, [and] imitative,” possessing “a peculiar indifference to the advantages afforded by civilized society.”

Crump said Harvard continues to use the Renty images as a source of income.

Petition started



For example, in 2017, Harvard used Renty’s image to sell its 13th anniversary edition of “From Site to Sight: Anthropology, Photography and the Power of Imagery.” Renty’s image is the cover of the book, which sells for $40.

The same year, Harvard hosted a national academic conference called “Universities and Slavery: Bound by History.”

The program for the conference referred to Renty as “anonymous,” even though Lanier, who was in attendance, had repeatedly told the renowned university that the man was her great-great-great-grandfather.

A petition has been started relating to the lawsuit. View it at https://www.change.org/p/family-to-harvard-freerenty.