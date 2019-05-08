Crump, Leblanc to deliver B-CU commencement addresses

Crump and Leblanc

Bethune-Cookman University (BCU)’s spring commencement ceremonies will be held on Saturday, May 11, at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., at the Mary McLeod Bethune Performing Arts Center located at 698 International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach.

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump will provide the 9 a.m. commencement address. Foreign policy and national security legal professional Johanna Leblanc will deliver the 3 p.m. commencement keynote.

Crump has represented clients in some of the highest profile cases in the United States, recovering millions of dollars in damages for them.

About the speakers

His work has involved the cases of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Robbie Tolan; and 10 of the 13 Black women who were victims in the Holtzc law Oklahoma City Police rape case in 2015.

He also has used his successes on the national stage to help ensure quality legal representation and access to the courts for poor people in his home community, serving as board chairman of Legal Services of North Florida and, with his law partner Daryl Parks, donating $1 million to the organization’s capital campaign.

Leblanc is senior advisor to both Haiti’s ambassador to the U.S. and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Her portfolio includes promoting the interests of Haiti and its citizens in Congress and advising on national security and immigration-related matters.

In addition, Leblanc serves as a National Security and Foreign Affairs legal analyst, where she provides commentary through national and international press on domestic and foreign politics.

B-CU will provide live video streaming of the commencement ceremonies on its website at Live @B-CU so that family and friends of the graduates. Eight reserved seat tickets will be issued to each graduate who has fulfilled the academic and financial clearance process by the university. A limited number of tickets will be available to the general public.

For the full commencement schedule, visit cookman.edu.

