Courier photojournalist named finalist for national award

BY THE FLORIDA COURIER STAFF

Duane C. Fernandez Sr.

Duane C. Fernandez Sr., a photojournalist for the Florida Courier, has been named a finalist for an award from the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), an organization of African American journalists, students and media professionals.

Finalists for NABJ’s Salute to Excellence Awards were announced on Monday. The winners will be presented during its annual Convention & Career Fair in Miami on Aug. 10 at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa.

Fernandez, a photographer for the Courier and its sister paper, the Daytona Times, is one of the finalists in the Photojournalism: Multiple Images category.

‘Solidarity in Clearwater’

Fernandez’ photos were featured on a page in the Aug. 10-16, 2018 issue of the Florida Courier titled “Solidarity in Clearwater.’’ Other finalists in the category are from Newsday and the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The page featured the Rev. Al Sharpton, the parents of Trayvon Martin, Attorney Ben Crump, as well as the Democratic candidates for Florida governor. They were all in Clearwater on Sunday, Aug. 5, for a rally that questioned the state’s “Stand Your Ground” law.

Sharpton and others spoke at the packed St. John Primitive Baptist Church in Clearwater during the Rally for Justice. They also were pressing for charges to be brought against Michael Drejka, the then 47-year-old White man who shot Markeis McGlockton, 28, during a fight over a convenience store parking space on July 19, 2018.

From Sanford to S.C.

Fernandez has made a career of capturing scenes of civil unrest as well as other major events throughout the country.

He was a 2016 finalist in the same category for a photo spread titled “Capturing Harmony and Hate in South Carolina.” The page featured photos of a vigil for victims of the 2015 shooting at the Emmanuel AME Church in Charleston and a Ku Klux Klan rally in Columbia.

His work includes covering major stories, including the Trayvon Martin unrest and trial in Sanford, Muhammad Ali’s funeral, anniversaries of the Million Man March and the March on Washington.

Filmmaker, too

Fernandez, who resides in Daytona Beach, has an associate of science degree in photography from Daytona State College and runs a non-profit organization, Hardnotts University, where the mission statement is “teaching kids to shoot with cameras, not guns.”

Last year, Fernandez produced a documentary titled “Lies Uncovered: The Truth about The Arthur G. Dozier Reform School for Boys.” The Mariana reform school operated from 1900 to 2011. Boys sent to the school were beaten, abused, raped, tortured and murdered.

Fernandez became fascinated with the story after seeing a news account about it. His curiosity led to a documentary he wrote, directed and produced.

About the awards

The NABJ’s Salute to Excellence Awards ceremony is the only event in the country that honors exemplary coverage of African/African-American people or issues exclusively.

The awards gala highlights the work of media organizations and individuals involved in print, broadcast and online journalism, marketing and communications. Award categories include college, digital, print, television, radio, photojournalism and public relations.

NABJ’s Convention & Career Fair is the largest of its kind in the nation with more than 4,000 participants expected this year in South Florida.