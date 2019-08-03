Confederate statue, racist sheriff linked

Lake County takes step back

ARCHITECT OF THE CAPITOL

This statue of Confederate Gen. Edmund Kirby Smith now standing in Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol will be removed and shipped to a place of ‘honor’ in Lake County – the former office of a racist local sheriff.

COMPILED FROM STAFF AND WIRE REPORTS

TAVARES – Lake County commissioners backed a local historical society’s plan to house the statue of a Confederate general whose likeness has represented Florida in the U.S. Capitol for nearly a century, questioning the county’s ability to move past one of Florida’s worst instances of police racism and violence.

After hearing two hours of objections from area residents, the commission voted 3-2 on Tuesday to support relocating the bronze statue of Confederate Gen. Edmund Kirby Smith from National Statuary Hall in Washington, D.C., to the Lake County Historical Society and Museum, a county facility in Tavares.

Smith was born in St. Augustine, but had few ties to Florida as an adult. Eight area mayors had opposed relocating the statue to the Central Florida community.

As commander of Confederate forces west of the Mississippi, Smith was considered the last general with a major field force to surrender.

He ordered subordinates during the Civil War to follow a policy of “giving no quarter” to Black Union soldiers, and directed those under his command to kill Black prisoners of war rather than hold them as they did White Union soldiers.

Residents ignored

More than three dozen county residents appealed to commissioners to block the museum in the county historic courthouse from displaying the Jim Crow-era relic once the figure is evicted from its spot in the National Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol.

Of the 40 people who asked to speak, only four urged commissioners to allow the statue to come to Lake County.

Ghost of McCall

Many foes said the statue is a black eye for a county with a well-known history of racial intolerance, which includes the seven-term reign of notoriously racist Sheriff Willis McCall, who died in 1994. His office was on the first floor of the county’s historic courthouse, which coincidentally is the museum’s home and soon will be the statue’s.

Barbara Hill, a retired local government attorney from Eustis, was more direct in noting the county’s past involving racial segregation and Jim Crow laws.

“Don’t let Lake County appear to be on the wrong side of history, yet again,” Hill said. “I’m referring to this county voting for Willis McCall for 30 years, who absolutely was a tyrant, who abused African-Americans in that building.”

Shot two defendants

McCall was the county’s sheriff for nearly 30 years starting in 1944. A fierce segregationist, McCall gained national notoriety in the Groveland Four case, four African-American men accused of raping a White woman in 1949. McCall shot two of the defendants – killing one – in 1951 while transporting them from a north Florida prison to Lake County for a retrial.

The four were pardoned by DeSantis and the Cabinet in January. In 2007, the county commission deemed McCall a “bully lawman whose notorious tenure was marked by charges of racial intolerance, brutality and murder.”

Alphonso Walker, an economic development consultant and Lake resident, told commissioners their decision would brand Lake County as a place of insensitivity, and that kind of reputation could stunt the growth the county has been enjoying.

Kirby supporters

Not every speaker during Tuesday’s meeting was opposed to the statue.

One proponent said Smith is representative of history and “not everybody that fought in the Civil War was evil.”

Another said while African Americans “have solid points” in opposing the statue, the animosity was being raised by liberals and Democrats.

Historic preservation?

Lake County Commission Chairwoman Leslie Campione said she felt “sorry” for people who view the planned relocation of the Smith statue to their community as “indicative of current day racism.” She dismissed such allegations, while noting the national political divide is “coming down to Lake County.”

“It is important to preserve statues and monuments which tell the story of where we’ve come from and where we are today, even if those artifacts invoke strong emotions,” Campione said.

Voting against the plan, Commissioner Wendy Breeden said she’d prefer the statue be displayed in Tallahassee or one of the national cemeteries in the state.

“This is not good for Lake County, it’s not good for business, it’s not good for our image, it’s bad for economic development,” Breeden said. “If it didn’t come it wouldn’t hurt anyone, except maybe the feelings of a few who would really like to have it here.”

George Washington next?

However, Commissioner Josh Blake, describing the site where the statue would be placed as “a dusty military wing of a small museum,” said blocking the statue would be the equivalent of government censoring the historical society’s board.

He wondered if blocking the planned relocation of the statue would lead to other censoring, citing Eustis’ annual celebration of George Washington’s birthday as a possible target.

“Is GeorgeFest a racist celebration?” Blake asked, noting that the first president owned slaves. “Is that the next step?”

Jim Turner of the News Service of Florida and Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel / TNS contributed to this report.