Common, Gillum to speak at FAMU graduations

Common will speak at the 9 a.m. ceremony on May 4.

Hip-hop recording artist, actor and activist Common, Florida A&M University (FAMU) alum and former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and veteran music industry attorney Nicole Wyskoarko will be the speakers for the FAMU Spring Commencement ceremonies.

More than 1,200 students are expected to be awarded degrees during the three ceremonies.

Common, who studied business administration at FAMU, is scheduled to address College of Science and Technology, College of Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities and School of the Environment graduates on Saturday, May 4, at the 9 a.m., commencement ceremony in the Alfred Lawson, Jr. Multipurpose Center and Teaching Gymnasium.

The Emmy and Grammy winning artist is known for his “conscious rap” and his roles in such films as “Selma,” “Barbershop,” “John Wick 2,” the animated Warner Bros’ “Smallfoot,” and “The Hate U Give.”

GILLUM IN EVENING

Gillum is scheduled to speak to graduates at the 6 p.m., ceremony on Friday, May 3. Wyskoarko will address graduates at the 2 p.m., ceremony on Saturday, May 4.

Gillum, the 2018 Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate, will address graduates from the College of Agriculture and Food Sciences, College of Education, School of Allied Health Sciences, School of Business and Industry, and the School of Journalism & Graphic Communication.

In 2003, the former Student Government Association president was still a political science student at FAMU when he was elected to the Tallahassee City Commission at age 23, making him the youngest commissioner in the city’s history.



He served as a city commissioner until 2014, when he was elected mayor. A CNN political commentator, Gillum launched the “Bring It Home Florida” voter registration initiative in March.

ABOUT WYSKOARKO

Wyskoarko is executive vice president of urban operations for Interscope Records in Santa Monica, Calif. Prior to joining Interscope, the Brooklyn Law School graduate was a partner with Carroll, Guido & Groffman, LLP.



The Los Angeles native has also served as senior vice president at Universal Music Group and worked with East Coast labels (Island, Def Jam, and Republic) and artists, such as Kanye West, Alessia Cara and Justin Bieber.

Wyskoarko will address graduates from the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering, College of Law, College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, the School Architecture and Engineering Technology and the School of Nursing.

