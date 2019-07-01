Comments show Democrats are anti-Jewish

It looks like President Trump was right when he said that the Democrat Party has become an “anti-Israel” and “anti-Jewish” party.” Congressional Democrats are proving him right by refusing to criticize recent anti-Semitic and insensitive comments of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

In March, House of Representative leaders failed to condemn Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., for her anti-Semitic comments. Instead of condemning Omar and anti-Semitism directly, House leaders cowered and approved a resolution which condemned “anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, racism and other forms of bigotry.”

Now, three months after Omar’s comments and the House resolution, Ocasio-Cortez showed her penchant for political “foot-inthe mouth” disease by comparing detention centers for illegal immigrants on the southern border to “concentration camps.”

Dem leaders silent

There has been no condemnation from House leaders or any prominent Democrats, including the 2020 presidential candidates – although Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., timidly said that he “didn’t use that terminology” and has a “lot of respect for Alexandria.”

At least some prominent Jewish Americans have had the courage to speak out. One such notable person is Craig R. Weiner, president of Holocaust Learning and Education Fund, Inc. In his very powerful and emotional Letter to the Editor in the Miami Herald, he calls her comments “naive, immature and reprehensible.”

He then asks serious questions: “Has Ocasio-Cortez ever visited Auschwitz… Dachau, Buchenwald…Treblinka…as I have? Has she seen people being marched to gas chambers who then had their flesh burned and rise through chimneys?”

‘An insult’

Rabbi Abraham Cooper, associate Dean of the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Los Angeles also condemned Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks. He called her comments “obscene, shockingly ignorant, and an insult to the memory of the 6 million Jews and millions of others murdered by the Nazis.”

Most notable in the rabbi’s writing is the fact that it had a message for those Democrats and media pundits who want to compare the president to Hitler because of his immigration policies.

He states that although the president and his policies are open to “legitimate criticism,” calling the president a “fascist” implying he is following “in the footsteps” of Hitler “has no basis in reality.”

Political commentator and former pollster and advisor to President Clinton Doug Schoen, who is Jewish, said on Fox News’s “Outnumbered” that to compare detaining people at the border with institutions that were used for the systematic slaughter of Jews and other people was “really an obscenity.”

‘Go visit’

At least one Democrat, Dov Hikind, former Democratic New York State Assemblyman and founder of Americans Against Antisemitism spoke out tweeting: “@ AOC desecrates the memories of six million Jews who were brutally murdered all in the name of disingenuous political calculations! Hey AOC, go visit Auschwitz before you ever utter the word ‘Holocaust’ again!!”

Other than Hikind, not one major Democrat has come forward to criticize Ocasio-Cortez. In fact, the only prominent Democrat to speak on the issue has been House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., who is Jewish, retweeted them!

Obviously, Democrat leaders believe that, like Blacks, they have the Jewish vote in the bag and that it is better to offend Jews than the Ilhan Omar, Ocasio-Cortez, and Rashida Tibia wing of left-drifting raft that was once the Democrat Party!

Yes, Democrats really do have an anti-Semitic problem!

Clarence V. McKee is a government, political and media relations consultant and president of McKee Communications, Inc., as well as a Newsmax.com contributor. This article originally appeared on Newsmax.com.