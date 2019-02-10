CNN investigates Brown’s death

FROM WIRE REPORTS



A new CNN investigative series is exploring claims that iconic singer James Brown was murdered. The three-part digital series is published on CNN’s website.

Those close to Brown have said they want an autopsy or a criminal investigation into his 2006 death.

Dr. Marvin Crawford, who signed the renowned singer’s death certificate at an Atlanta hospital, said he never believed Brown died of natural causes.

“He changed too fast,” Crawford told CNN. “He was a patient I would never have predicted would have coded. … But he died that night, and I did raise that question: What went wrong in that room?”

Brown’s official cause of death was of a heart attack and fluid in the lungs on Dec. 25, 2006. He was 73.

According to CNN, Brown’s manager, widow, son, friends and associates all claim to have questions about the music icon’s death.

There’s also an account of a circus singer, who claims Brown was murdered. She also alleges that Brown sexually assaulted her.

In addition, the series explores the 1996 death of his third wife, Adrienne Brown. She reportedly died after having plastic surgery.

To read the series, visit CNN.com/JamesBrown.