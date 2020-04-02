Chuck D says beef with Flav was hoax; releases new music

BY STACY M. BROWN

NNPA NEWSWIRE

It turns out the social media beef between Public Enemy icons Chuck D and Flavor Flav was a hoax.

On April 1, Chuck and Flavor released brand–new music, and the relationship between the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legends remains as tight as ever.

In an exclusive interview with National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) President and CEO Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr., broadcast live on Facebook and at BlackPressUSA.com, Chuck D debuted the group’s new single, “Food as a Machine Gun.”

The single features a reunion of Chuck D and Flavor Flav.

“It’s the most important rap record ever,” the superstar stated.

Chuck D called the record important because it arrives at a time when many still take hip-hop for granted, and that includes African Americans and the artists themselves.

“Last year, I finished a four-year tour of the world with Prophets of Rage, and we played to packed stadiums and I watched Rage Against the Machine do a five-night run to sold out crowds in the [Madison Square] Garden. I saw how loyal their fans were and how wild they are. How much they loved their rock stars,” Chuck D stated.

“With hip-hop, our fans aren’t like that, and the artists are led by their having to get breadcrumbs.”

‘CAN’T FIRE A PARTNER’

He said the media and others had taken away the narrative from hip-hop.

“Now, it’s time to take the narrative back from those who have side-swiped it. They need to be eliminated,” Chuck D added.