Central Florida pregnancy expert lobbies in D.C. for women’s health

Dr. Linda Burke

BLACKNEWS.COM



ORLANDO – Dr. Linda Burke, a board-certified OB-GYN physician, author and blogger in Central Florida, is lobbying on Capitol Hill for women’s health.

Her passion, advocacy and clinical acumen earned her a full scholarship to attend the 37th Annual Congressional Leadership Conference from March 10-12 in Washington, D.C. Burke was recently reappointed to the District 12 Perinatal Morbidity Committee American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG).

During this annual conference, OB-GYN physicians from across the nation learn how to better lobby their U.S. senators and representatives on behalf of ACOG and their individual communities.

Burke is using this opportunity to discuss strategies for reducing maternal mortality, especially as it relates to African-American women whose death rate is three times greater than non-Black women in the United States, according to the CDC.

Wrote prenatal book



On Dec. 27, 2018, President Donald Trump signed the Preventing Maternal Death Act of 2017, mandating all 50 states to report maternal deaths, review the cause, inform the public and provide ongoing training to health care providers.

Burke focuses on this monumental first step in protecting pregnant women, and their unborn babies, and plans to become actively involved on a state and national level.

She is a board-certified OB-GYN physician, author, blogger and Ivy League alum, who has championed to reduce preventable medical mistakes and maternal on behalf of medically underserved pregnant women.

Author of “The Smart Mother’s Guide to a Better Pregnancy,’’ the first prenatal book to teach pregnant women about early-warning-risk-recognition-signs of an abnormal pregnancy, Burke continues to review ob-gyn medical malpractice cases to determine root cause analysis and quality improvement on behalf of the federal government.

She can be reached at www.smartmothersguide.com or DoctorLindaonline@gmail.com.