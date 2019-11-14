Census Bureau hiring thousands of workers

SPECIAL TO THE FLORIDA COURIER

If you are looking to earn extra income for your household, you may want to consider becoming a U.S. Census worker. To prepare for the 2020 census, the U.S. Census Bureau is hiring thousands of recruits to work temporary jobs across the nation.

Working for the census will allow workers to help out their community and earn money at the same time. The U.S. Census helps determine each state’s representation in Congress, how funds are spent for schools, hospitals, and roads, and provides information to guide many decisions made by government agencies, private businesses and institutions.

Jobs within the census vary from working in the field canvassing, updating maps, doing follow-up interviews with citizens in your community, or working in an office as a clerk doing administrative tasks or office operation supervisor who oversees the field staff.

Job requirements

The Census is recruiting now due to the process of getting future employees through training and other screening processes. The majority of these jobs begin on April 1, 2020 and end in December of 2020.

To be able to work for the Census, applicants must:

Be 18 years old

Have a valid Social Security number

Be a U.S. citizen

Complete an application and answer assessment questions

Register with the Selective Service System

Pass a Census-performed criminal background check

Commit to completing training

Be available to work flexible hours

Part-time too

Many older Americans take on Census jobs after formal retirement from a full-time career.

But if you already have a job, you can still work for the Census. Your current job cannot clash with the hours you work for the Census or create any conflicts of interest.

If you’re a veteran who served on active duty in the U.S military, you may be eligible for veterans’ preference.

For more information, visit 2020census.gov.