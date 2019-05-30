Cease Fire Campaign, festival starts June 14

Nationally syndicated radio host Papa Keith is the organizer of the weekend events in Miami’s Liberty City.

Radio host Papa Keith, 103.5 The Beat and Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos A. Giménez are hoping to set the tone for the summer and bring awareness to gun violence with the third annual countywide 24 Hour Cease Fire Campaign that will begin on Friday, June 14 at 7 p.m.

In conjunction with the campaign, Papa Keith will also host his third annual People Matter Music Fest that same weekend on Saturday, June 15, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Gwen Cherry Park, 7090 NW 22nd Ave, Miami.

This annual festival is one that promotes unity, music, nonviolence, and community engagement. The music fest is free and open to the public.

Attendees can register for free via https://www.eventbrite.com/e/3rd-annual-people-matter-fest.

TRINA TO PERFORM

Papa Keith has gathered top heavyweight celebrities and entertainers to help lend a hand. The performance lineup features Trina, Ball Greezy, Sam Sneak, Briana Perry, Teenear, to name a few.

Kids will be treated to a youth zone powered by Humana Healthcare. MUCE will curate their signature hands-on art area activation.

Other activities for the day include a battle of the DJs, Udonis Haslem’s Father and Son 3 on 3 basketball tournament and Bryant McKinnie Flag Football tournament.

‘A MOVEMENT’

Papa Keith is no stranger to doing community work. Throughout his radio career, he has also been a prominent and passionate voice in the face of activism.

His many year-round community pop-ups have gone into some communities where there tends to be a lack of resources and often a great deal of hopelessness.

His PK4PM team has been able to provide free HIV testing, free haircuts, food, and other community resources to residents attending his events.

“I want people to leave the People Matter Fest feeling proud, entertained and most importantly- walking away knowing that their life truly does matter.” said Papa Keith, who produces all of the events with the help of his own personal funds and sponsors.”

This is more than an event to me, this is a movement that we are starting. If we can save at least one young person from senselessly losing their life this summer through this event, then all this hard work is totally worth it.”

EVENT SPONSORS

Sponsors for this year’s People Matter Fest include Miami Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Giménez, Attorney Big Al Hurt 123, Humana Medicaid, United Teacher of Dade, Aids Health Foundation.

People Matter Fest is a vehicle from Papa Keith’s Papa Keith 4 People Matter or #PK4PM millennial movement and social media campaign.

For more information, visit peoplematterfest.com or contact info@peoplematterfest.com.