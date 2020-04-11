Caregiver launches podcast, log about caring for kids with mental illness

ADVERTISEMENT

FLORIDA COURIER STAFF

When Karin Davis-Thompson’s daughter was diagnosed with a mental illness, she began to dive in to learn as much as she could.

“She was first diagnosed with a mood disorder, among other things,” Davis-Thompson said. “As she got older it was eventually diagnosed as bipolar disorder.”

Over the years the mother of two attended workshops, support groups and seminars – any event to learn as much as she could about whatever she needed to do to help her daughter. She said at every event, she always noticed a pattern.

Noticing a need

“I was often the only or one of the only persons of color in the room,” the Tampa native said. “I realized that people of color didn’t talk much about mental illness or how it impacts families.”

She said after some time of contemplating she decided to start a blog and podcast to talk about the subject.

“My blog is where I talk about my experience as the mom of a child with a mental illness,” she said. “I also give advice and share a bit of what I’ve learned. I also provide services to clients in need of assistance navigating the system for their special needs child or young adult.”

Her daughter, now 18, Davis-Thompson has spent years learning the system from disability assistance to educational programs.

‘In My Shoes’

The former foster parent said the podcast has grown a bit and is a place for women of color to tell their story and theirs experience in their own words.

“The blog and podcast are called In My Shoes,” Davis-Thompson said. “People often made judgements about my situation because they have never lived the life of a care giver to someone who is mentally ill.

In talking with other women of color, I realized they had the same experience – judged on the job, in relationships, all sorts of situations where women of color are misunderstood.”

The “In My Shoes” podcast includes Davis-Thompson as the host and a group of podcast regulars, women she calls her tribe, who talk about everything from colorism to infertility.

“The discussions are thought-provoking, funny, insightful and real,” she said.

To learn more about In My Shoes or to subscribe to the blog or podcast, go to the website: www.inmyshoestoday.com. You can also reach Davis-Thompson at kdt@inmyshoestoday.com.