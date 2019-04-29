Can America be fixed?

American society is spiritually upside-down. If America does not become spiritually wise, she is invariably doomed to experience the eternal bonfire just like other ‘great nations’ such as Egypt, Greece and the Roman Empire.

Question: Can America withstand the spiritual stresses and strains of not living up to the spiritual tenets of the preamble to the United States Constitution?

Marching with Trump

Since the 2016 presidential election, the world community is morally questioning America’s commitment to its own spiritual sovereign creed, the U. S. Constitution. The GOP, Christian right-wing evangelicals, and POTUS No. 45 groupies are in lock-step with an ungodly leader of the free world who is not respected by the free world.

American society has been spiritually marching toward this day since its very existence. Therefore, the origin of spiritual and moral confusion was not the 2016 presidential election. The election of Donald J. Trump only accelerated the process of America’s spiritual and moral decline that has opened up Pandora’s box.

Family units are the foundational basis of every society on Planet Earth, regardless of ethnicity or culture. Therefore, “Goes the family, goes the world.” When family units are destroyed or forced into spiritual-moral dysfunctionality, then society loses its spiritual-moral compass. Dysfunctional families engender a dysfunctional culture and society.

What do we do?

How do we fix the “family culture” of American society? Foremost and eternally, we must acknowledge that God is the “spiritual designer” of family, not carnal laws. Family is about spiritual-moral choices and obligations. Whom will we serve? Thus, “If it seem evil unto you to serve the Lord, choose you this day whom ye will serve; whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the flood, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land ye dwell: but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.” (Joshua 24: 15)

In the 21st Century, we have become spiritually confused about what constitutes family life. The devil is the author of confusion. Family is a spiritual union of one male and one female, not an issue of civil rights discrimination (choice).

Life is about free will and choices. Therefore, in order to choose wisely, an individual must know God and spiritually understand the words of inspiration of God in the Bible, because: “God judgeth the righteous, and God is angry with the wicked every day.” (Psalm 7:11). For after all is said and done, “And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment.” (Hebrews 9:27)

In the beginning

The first institution God created was the family. The church is the “bride” of Jesus Christ, and Peter’s “faith” is the rock upon which Jesus established the church, and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it. In order to spiritually fix American culture, we must spiritually fix our families, Christian churches, political system, and educational systems.

Restoring American society begins with spiritualizing family life in relationship to the Will of God, because: “The man that wandereth out of the way of understanding shall remain in the congregation of the dead.” (Proverbs 21: 16) Unfortunately, the materialistic principles of the world are leading families, not the spiritual principles of God.

The Christian church must be restored as the church of Jesus Christ, not as the church of Pastor Joe Mo Blow. Church begins in the heart of an individual’s mind, and is consummated in family life as the church in the home. Thus, individuals must be taught how to go to church before they come to church; then churchgoers (Christian believers) will have a clear spiritual understanding of what church is all about.

The church is wishy-washy about man-made laws that are not necessarily in harmony with God’s laws. Because God’s laws are inclusive (no one is exempt), disobedience to the will of God in Christianity has produced spiritual confusion among the American people. Christian churches should stop assisting the “strong man” – the devil – in producing a society of reprobate minds. All sin is sin, and God hates sin.

Restoration necessary

Our democratic governance institutions and political processes must be restored. The constitutional founders never envisioned the concept of career politicians; they knew that power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Therefore, term limits and removing the influence of “dark money” from America’s body politic is the only true solution to the political corruption currently plaguing American society.

There’s too much corrupting, blinding smoke in the smoked-filled back-rooms. Politicians cannot see the forest for the trees. This is why most politicians never rise to the level of statesmanship, but become slaves to the demonic, unnatural influences of power, money and sex: “PMS.”

Education is the key to spiritual and workforce skills development. “Blessed is he that readeth, and hear the words of this prophecy, and keep those things which are written therein: for the time is at hand.” (Revelation 1: 3). The founders spiritually understood the importance of an educated society; this is why they created a universal educational system. They knew that every citizen having the ability to read the Bible was central to the survival of a democratic moral society.

A human right

Unfortunately, in many instances obtaining a quality education has become a privilege of the few and not a human right accorded to the many. In the 21st Century, obtaining a quality education is all about acquiring access to information technology.

America, “Take heed, and beware of covetousness: for a man’s life consisteth not in the abundance of the things which he possesseth.” (Luke 12: 15) The future belongs to our children, and: “Lo, children are an heritage of the Lord: and the fruit of the womb is his reward.” (Psalm 127: 3)

America, let’s leave our children a future worthy of God’s will, expectations and spiritual demands.

Bobby Mills has a Ph.D. in sociology from Syracuse University and a professional degree in theology from Colgate Rochester Divinity School.

