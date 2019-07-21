Blacks win as Trump repairs Obama’s damage

I am getting pretty fed up with the constant “fake news” barrage from Democrat presidential candidates and their fellow party and media sycophants arguing that Obama is responsible for the Trump booming economy. What a lie.

BET founder and billionaire Robert Johnson said it well. President Trump deserves credit for a “great” economy and low Black unemployment:

“I think the economy is doing absolutely great, and it’s particularly reaching into populations that heretofore had very bad problems in terms of jobs, unemployment and the opportunities that come with full employment, so African-American unemployment is at its lowest level.”

Praise for Trump

Johnson gives “the president a lot of credit for moving the economy in a positive direction that’s benefiting a large amount of Americans” and “the tax cuts clearly helped.”

The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board went even further in its July 4 editorial, “A Tale of Two Economies.” Among its excellent points:

The jobless rate for Blacks is 6.2 percent, which is only 2.9 percentage points higher than for Whites versus a 4.6 percentage point difference before the start of the 2008 recession.

Unemployment has fallen twice as much among Blacks as Whites since December 2016.

Nearly one million more Blacks and two million more Hispanics are employed than when Barack Obama left office.

Minorities account for more than half of all new jobs created during the Trump presidency.

Unemployment among Black women has hovered near 5 percent for the last six months, the lowest since 1972.

A mere 3.5 percent of high school graduates are unemployed.

Wait, there’s more

Even more evidence of how the Trump economy has benefitted Black and Hispanic Americans was pointed out in a July 8 communications/research memo by Rapid Response Director for the Republican National Committee Steve Guest, outlining how the Trump economy and polices “are helping workers more than Obama’s did.” Among the significant points:

“Wages are rising at the fastest rate in a decade for lower-skilled workers.”

“Unemployment among less educated Americans and minorities is near a record low.”

“Nearly one million more Blacks and two million more Hispanics are employed than when Obama left office.”

“Minorities account for more than half of all new jobs created during the Trump Presidency.”

Guest rightly states in his “Bottom Line” that, “It is clear that the Democrat talking points on the economy are as phony as a $3 bill. President Trump’s America First policies are delivering higher wages and lower unemployment for more Americans.”

Trump’s positive impact on the Black economy is not the only issue on which Democrats are deceiving America. The citizenship question issue on the 2020 census is another.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, DCa., said that the president wanting to have a question on citizenship on the 2020 census is an effort to “Make America White Again.” This is just another example of just how much she and Democrats’ race-baiting, like their false Obama economic claims, are out of touch with average Americans, especially Blacks and Hispanics.

Ask the question

A Harvard University Center for American Political Studies/Harris poll found that 67 percent of all registered U.S. voters say the census should ask the citizenship question, including 88 percent of Republicans, 63 percent of independents, 52 percent of Democrats, 74 percent of rural voters and most notably 59 percent of Black and 55 percent of Hispanic voters.

Pelosi and Democrats seem to think that fabricating economic facts, race-baiting, and a socialist agenda offers Black and Hispanic Americans a political “Stairway to Heaven.”

However, they will find that Black and Hispanic voters will realize that the Democrats’ “stairway” is nothing but a mirage and will see how Trump’s economy is repairing the damage that Obama did to their communities.

Clarence V. McKee is a government, political and media relations consultant and president of McKee Communications, Inc., as well as a Newsmax.com contributor. This article originally appeared on Newsmax.com.