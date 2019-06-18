Black Miss International Queen is from Orlando

JOEY ROULETTE/ORLANDO SENTINEL/TNS

Jazell Barbie Royale poses for a photo backstage of the Parliament House before a performance on the night June 1.

BY MICHAEL WILLIAMS

ORLANDO SENTINEL/TNS

Born in Jacksonville and raised in the church, Jazell Barbie Royale joined the all-city choir in middle school and began touring with celebrities, including Barry Manilow and Isaac Hayes.

For most of her life, Royale, who was assigned male at birth, never identified with masculine traits. She began hearing from other people that she would start getting taller and develop a deeper voice when she hit puberty.

As a soprano in the choir, Royale said that thought “terrified” her.

“That’s when I knew something was different, but I didn’t know a name for it,” she said.

This March at a ceremony in Thailand, Royale was crowned Miss International Queen, making history as the first Black contestant to win the transgender beauty pageant since it began in 2004.

Orlando resident

For Royale, 31, an Orlando resident and performer at the iconic LGBTQ resort and nightclub Parliament House, winning the competition was the culmination of a lifetime spent performing and entertaining.

“Music’s basically been the glue that’s held me together, or the gas that’s kept me running my whole life,” she said.

When she was 15, Royale was introduced to Marissa Armstead, who was then considered the godmother of the Jacksonville LGBTQ community. Armstead was the first trans woman Royale had met, and that’s when things began making sense to Royale.

She began performing in talent shows at 16, around the same time she started medically transitioning. By 19, she was participating in pageants. In 2011, she auditioned to join the Footlight Players, the group of performers at Parliament House specializing in plays, musicals, theater and comedy.

Top-tier performer

Darcel Stevens, the entertainment director at Parliament House, described Royale as being a top-tier performer in an ultra-competitive environment who “brings a song to life.”

“She has an ability not only to know every nuance of a song when she’s lip-syncing, but her whole body exudes the words as they come out,” Stevens said. “She’s the best I’ve seen in quite a long time.”

Royale competed against 19 other contestants from across the world earlier this year in Pattaya City, Thailand, undergoing a grueling two-week “pageant boot camp” of photo shoots, interviews and rehearsals.

Her talent, singing the opera ‘Pie Jesu,’ was a callback to her choir days as a child.

Honored by city

In April, Royale was recognized with a proclamation from Orlando city commissioners Samuel Ings, Patty Sheehan and Regina Hill, and Mayor Buddy Dyer.

She was honored for her dual role as an entertainer and as a community liaison for Bliss Healthcare Services, where her main job is advocating for the HIV prevention methods PrEP and PEP.

She hopes to someday be recognized, showcase her talent and sit in the same room with Miss America, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA, who are all Black women for the first time this year. She said performing is something she intends to keep doing for the rest of her life.

She wants people to understand that performing and being a performer comes with its own set of challenges. But she said it’s worth it to go out on stage and “lift people’s spirits.”

“When other people see you, their cares go away temporarily and they’re uplifted,” Royale said. “In essence, you’re actually healing each other.”