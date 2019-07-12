Bill banning use of credit scores for employee hiring moves forward

U.S. Rep. Al Lawson

SPECIAL TO THE FLORIDA COURIER

WASHINGTON – On Thursday, the House Financial Services Committee passed U.S. Rep. Al Lawson’s (FL-05) the Restricting Credit Checks for Employment Decisions Act (H.R. 3614).

The bill prevents employers from seeking credit scores or credit information when interviewing or determining whether to hire a potential employee.

It also prohibits hiring managers from asking questions about past defaults or bankruptcies during a job interview or including questions about credit history on applications.

“My bill creates greater access to the job market by eliminating unnecessary employment barriers,” said Lawson, a member of the House Financial Services Committee.

“An individual’s history does not prove a person’s ability to perform a job well. When used in employment decisions credit scores only serve to limit an individual’s opportunity. The Restricting Credit Checks for Employment Decisions Act levels the playing field for all job applicants.”

The bill has two exemptions for national security clearances purposes and instances where a credit check is required by local, state or federal law.