Bethune’s ‘green’ power



DUANE C. FERNANDEZ SR. / HARDNOTTSPHOTOGRAPHY.COM

The financial impact of Bike Week on Daytona Beach was also studied by the author of the Bethune-Cookman economic impact study.

Impact not exaggerated, author of study says

PARIS, FRANCE – In an exclusive interview with the Florida Courier from Paris, Dr. Mark Soskin defended his 2002 study highlighting Bethune-Cookman University’s economic impact on the Daytona Beach area.

Dr. Mark Soskin

Justifying his work isn’t new for the former associate professor of economics at the University of Central Florida, who retired some two years ago after 28 years at UCF. He’s accustomed to hearing naysayers who find it impossible to believe Black economic power.

“I ran into the same community resistance to my scientific study findings about Black College Reunion,” he explained. “(Some people believe) African-American enterprises can’t possibly have major economic impact.

“Yet those same closet bigots believe the equally wrong and opposite stereotype that Blacks spend all their money and can’t save. I wish they’d get their racism straight,” he quipped.

Bogus studies

“But seriously, it’s most other impact studies that are greatly exaggerated! Olympics, pro sports teams, recruiting an auto assembly plant to town costing taxpayers big-time and (that) don’t pay off…”

“B-CU’s impact is far greater than even larger public universities (relying on tuition and taxes by locals) because private colleges are entirely funded by outside money. If the college closed, Volusia would lose every penny plus the ripple effects of those salaries and spending throughout the county economy,” he explained.

Decades of experience

Soskin says he was originally hired at UCF to teach students earning doctoral degrees in business. Previously, he’d spent nine years as an economics professor at the State University of New York. There, he developed financial models for regional economic impact studies.

In 1990, he moved from Orlando to help launch UCF’s business program at the Daytona campus, where he got deeply involved with all segments of Volusia’s economy. He served on advisory boards and chaired various committees. He consulted with the Daytona Chamber of Commerce, county homebuilders, and civic groups.

In the 1990s, he developed UCF’s Economic Impact Study on Central Florida. In 2001, he was commissioned by the Daytona Beach Chamber of Commerce, the city, and Daytona International Speedway to design and conduct the largest scientific economic impact study ever on special events in Daytona Beach. The Bethune-Cookman study came a year later.

He’s been busy ever since, consulting for Volusia County schools to forecast tax revenues, and New Smyrna Utilities for a rooftop solar demand study. He’s also authored two textbooks.

‘Still fine’

The Bethune-Cookman study is now 17 years old. Is it still valid?

“Yes, my impact estimates and multipliers are still fine. The Great Recession (2007-2008) set everything back over 10 years! Those numbers are still all good.”