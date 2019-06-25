BET honors Hussle at awards ceremony

MATT WINKELMEYER/GETTY IMAGES FOR WARNER MUSIC/TNS

Nipsey Hussle performs at the Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party at the NoMad Hotel on Feb. 7 in Los Angeles. He was fatally shot outside of his Marathon clothing store in L.A. on March 31.

COMPILED FROM WIRE REPORTS

On Sunday, BET Networks honored artists, entertainers, cultural icons and humanitarians during its 19th annual BET Awards hosted by actress Regina Hall.

A highlight was a tribute to rapper, entrepreneur and activist Nipsey Hussle, who was shot to death in front of his Los Angeles business on March 31.

He was posthumously honored with the Humanitarian Award “for his commitment to uniting communities through peace,’’ according to BET. Family members accepted the award on his behalf.

The tribute to Hussle included presentations by T.I., John Legend, DJ Khaled and Marsha Ambrosius.

HONORS FOR BLIGE, PERRY

The Lifetime Achievement Award winner was hip-hop and soul legend Mary J. Blige.

The Grammy Award-winning singer took the stage and performed some of her hits, including “My Life,” “No More Drama,” “Real Love,” “I Can Love You” with Lil Kim, “You’re All I Need” with Method Man and “Just Fine.”

Filmmaker Tyler Perry was presented the Ultimate Icon Award.

During his acceptance speech, Perry encouraged others to “own their way” with a story of the racist history behind his Atlanta studio.

The “Exonerated Five,” formerly known as the “Central Park Five,” received a standing ovation at the awards ceremony.

TOP AWARD WINNERS

Here are some of the top awards presented on Sunday.

Video of the year: Childish Gambino, “This Is America”

Best female R&B/pop artist: Beyoncé

Best male R&B/pop artist: Bruno Mars

Best female hip-hop artist: Cardi B

Best male hip-hop artist: Nipsey Hussle

Best new artist: Lil Baby

Best group: Migos

Best collaboration: Travis Scott featuring Drake, “Sicko Mode”

Album of the year: Cardi B, “Invasion of Privacy”

Viewers’ choice award: Ella Mai, “Trip”

Best gospel/inspirational award: Snoop Dogg featuring Rance Allen, “Blessing Me Again”

Best actress: Regina King

Best actor: Michael B. Jordan

Best movie: “BlacKkKlansman”

Young stars award: Marsai Martin

Sportswoman of the year: Serena Williams

Sportsman of the year: Stephen Curry

For a complete list of all of the winners, visit BET.com.