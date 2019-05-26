Barr, Holder and Democrats’ hypocrisy

Unlike many of his fried chicken Democrat detractors and their media cohorts, Attorney General William Barr is a class act showing that he is the respected man of honor, integrity, and action that his supporters have long claimed. He speaks quietly but carries a big stick!

A good example is his appointment of John Durham, the highly respected U.S. attorney for Connecticut, to investigate the Obama administration’s counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign.

In their hysteria to have a do-over of the Mueller Special Counsel investigation because they didn’t like the outcome, Democrats continue to make every effort try to smear and destroy anyone who gets in their way – including Barr.

The tide has changed

With Durham, they have met their match. They will be hard pressed to attack him and his record.

He has undertaken assignments for Democrat Attorneys General Janet Reno and Eric Holder and Republican Attorney General Michael Mukasey to investigate government corruption, the FBI, and the CIA.

Democrats, particularly Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, DN.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Ca., feign indignation and outrage because Barr will not turn over a totally unredacted version of the Mueller report which both of them know would be illegal, because it contains secret grand-jury information.

Barr has been transparent and made available to senior members of Congress a much less redacted version than that made available to the public, which neither Nadler nor any senior Democrat bothered to review. Instead, Nadler’s Judiciary Committee voted to hold Barr in contempt.

Now, in a classic show-boating move, Democrats performed a 12-14 hour marathon reading of the entire redacted report in the House Rules Committee room.

What hypocrites!

Remember seven years ago when former Attorney General Eric Holder, a Black Democrat, was cited for contempt of Congress for stonewalling and refusing to turn over documents to Congress in the “Fast and Furious” gun-smuggling scandal that led to the deaths of at least 300 Mexican citizens and Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry?

While Barr proceeds to do his job and is deaf to the partisan attacks, Holder and his Democrat allies, as usual, rolled out their old standby – the race card. In December 2011, Holder told the New York Times: “This is a way to get at the president because of the way I can be identified with him… Both due to the nature of our relationship and, you know, the fact that we are both African-American.”

Holder’s accusation was echoed by Rep Barney Frank, D-Mass., who said: “There’s no question. It’s not an accident he’s the only guy they go after… I think the fact that Eric is the leading Black official outside the president makes him kind of a surrogate for the president.”

Republican ‘shame’

Then-Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Ca., the Congressional Black Caucus, and several Democrats stormed off the floor of the House of Representatives during the contempt vote, many yelling “shame.” Pelosi had earlier said that holding Holder in contempt was part of a “nationwide scheme to suppress the vote.”

As to Nadler, he too was a passenger on the hypocrisy train proudly tweeting that he had just “joined the #walkout of the House chamber to protest the shameful, politically motivated GOP vote holding AG [Eric] Holder in contempt.”

If you believed Holder and his allies, the only reason Republicans – and a few Democrats – were citing him for contempt was because he was Black – not because he withheld documents from Congress which, unlike Barr and an unredacted version of the Muller report, he had a legal duty to turn over.

No respect

Americans have little respect for politicians who abandon principle for political expediency. Pelosi, Nadler, and other Democrats who defended Holder but now attack Barr are good examples of why Congress’ approval rating in April stood at a meager 20 percent.

When U.S Attorney Durham gets through, Barr’s critics will either be singing a different tune or not talking at all. As former U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Joe diGenova recently told FOX News’ Laura Ingraham: “I now believe that some of these guys are going to prison.”

Clarence V. McKee is a government, political and media relations consultant and president of McKee Communications, Inc., as well as a Newsmax.com contributor. This article originally appeared on Newsmax.com.