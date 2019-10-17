Baltimore congressman and civil rights activist dies at age 68

ALEX WONG/GETTY IMAGES/TNS

U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) speaks as Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO), Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) listen during a news conference on prescription drugs on Jan. 10 at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

BY JEFF BARKER

THE BALTIMORE SUN/TNS

BALTIMORE – U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings of Baltimore, a committee chairman known for his devotion to Baltimore and civil rights and for blunt and passionate speechmaking, died of longstanding health problems early Thursday morning, his office said. He was 68 years old.

The Democrat, a key figure in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump as chairman of House Oversight and Reform Committee, died at Johns Hopkins Hospital at approximately 2:45 a.m., a spokeswoman said.

Cummings, who had been absent from Capitol Hill in recent weeks while under medical attention, had health issues in recent years. In 2017, he underwent an aortic valve replacement. The procedure, which aides described as minimally invasive in Cummings’ case, is used to correct narrowing of the aortic valve in the heart.

The surgery led to an infection that kept him in the hospital longer than expected. He was later hospitalized for a knee infection, but he said this summer that his health was fine.

Cummings had not participated in a role call vote since Sept. 11. His office said recently that he had undergone a medical procedure but the seriousness of his condition had not been known.

The committee he chaired, Oversight and Reform, is among three panels leading the impeachment inquiry of Trump, a Republican.

CLASHED WITH TRUMP

A former Maryland state delegate and trial attorney, Cummings became a national figure in 2019 as chairman of the committee. With Democrats assuming the House majority after the 2018 elections, he won the ability to demand documents related to Trump’s personal finances and policies, as well as possible abuses at federal agencies in the Trump administration.

Pundits had speculated before the change of power in the House that Cummings, who could be boisterous in his questioning of witnesses, might become a “nightmare” for Trump, a Republican.

“Are we going to be the nightmare? It’s in the eyes of the beholder,” he told The Baltimore Sun before ascending to the chairmanship.

Cummings clashed with the administration over a number of issues, including the high cost of prescription drugs, a longtime concern of his. His committee engaged in a protracted court fight with the administration over subpoenas — challenged by the president — of Trump’s personal and financial records.

Cummings said he had just a single one-on-one conversation with the president. It was in 2017 when both were working on plans to lower drug prices.

The Democrat recalled saying: “Mr. President, you’re now 70-something, I’m 60-something. Very soon you and I will be dancing with the angels. The thing that you and I need to do is figure out what we can do — what present can we bring to generations unborn?”

USED A WHEELCHAIR

Cummings said he then told Trump that “we don’t need to be doing mean things. We don’t need to be just representing 30-something% of the people that like us. You need to represent all the people.”

Cummings particularly resented Trump’s tweet over the summer of 2019 that four Democratic congresswomen of color should “go back” to other countries. He said it recalled the summer of 1962, when White mobs taunted and threw rocks and bottles at Cummings and other African American kids seeking to integrate the Riverside Park pool in South Baltimore.

In July, Trump began a weeklong series of tweets and comments attacking the congressman, his hometown of Baltimore and his congressional district, which Trump called “rat and rodent infested.”

Cummings chose not to respond directly but in a National Press Club speech decried “racist language” used by the nation’s leaders.

Following his health problems in recent years, he used a wheelchair to get around and braced himself with a walker when he stood.

SON OF SHARECROPPERS

Cummings was born in 1951 and raised in Baltimore, where he continued to live.

He was one of seven children of Robert Cummings Sr. and Ruth Elma Cummings, née Cochran, who were sharecroppers on land where their ancestors were enslaved. The couple moved to Baltimore in the late 1940s.

As a child, Cummings struggled in elementary school and was assigned to special education courses. However, after showing promise in high school at City College, he won Phi Beta Kappa honors at Howard University in Washington.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science. He graduated from the University of Maryland School of Law and passed the state bar in 1976.

In 1982, with the support of several established city officials, Cummings ran for state delegate and won. He served in the Maryland General Assembly for 14 years and became the first African American in Maryland history to be named speaker pro tem.

In late 1995, Cummings decided to run for Maryland’s 7th congressional district in the U.S. House after Rep. Kweisi Mfume announced he would resign to become the head of the NAACP. Cummings served as a congressman since 1996.

Cummings was an active member of New Psalmist Baptist Church and was married to Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, who was elected chair of the Maryland Democratic Party in December 2018.