B-CU participating in HBCU initiative that focuses on coding

Bethune-Cookman representatives attended the inaugural HBCU C2 Presidential Academy in Tennessee this week.

SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES

Bethune Cookman University (B-CU) announced its participation in Tennessee State University’s HBCU C2 initiative designed to bring coding and creativity experiences to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and underserved communities.

“An evolving global economy requires that our students are able to compete with the best and brightest of their peers in graduate schools and in the workplace,’’ said B-CU President Dr. Brent Chrite.

“The HBCU C2 initiative is exactly the kind of training that extends their technical fluency, boosts their adaptive capacity and positions them for high-paying careers of the future.’’

Support from Apple

According to the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median salary of a coder in 2018 was $84,280 with a bachelor’s degree.

“Moreover, with proficiency in coding and applications development, from practically anywhere in the world, B-CU students are better tooled to serve communities at home and abroad with customized, technology-based strategies and solutions that address the most pressing needs of the day,” Chrite said.

This week, Dr. Arletha McSwain, Dean Ida Wright, Nabil Ahmed and Justin Peterson from Bethune Cookman University, attended the inaugural HBCU C2 Presidential Academy in Nashville to learn about coding and app development using Apple’s comprehensive curriculum, which utilizes its popular Swift programming language.

Apple is supporting Tennessee State with equipment, scholarships and professional development to help the university launch its HBCU C2 initiative.

This story is courtesy of B-CU’s Wildcat Den publication. To learn more about HBCU C2, visit www.tnstate.edu/hbcuc2/.