‘Avengers: Endgame’ now the most-tweeted-about movie ever

BY PETER SBLENDORIO

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS/TNS



Oh, snap!



The smash-hit “Avengers: Endgame” is now the most-tweeted-about movie of all time, having been included in a whopping 50 million posts to this point, Twitter announced Thursday.



The villainous Thanos is the character who’s received the most buzz on the social media website, followed by Thor, Iron Man, Captain America and Hulk in that order.



It’s the latest impressive record set by the wildly popular Marvel movie, which had the biggest opening weekend ever by making $1.2 billion globally.



The record for highest-grossing film is currently held by “Avatar,” which made more than $2.78 billion after its 2009 premiere. “Avengers: Infinity War,” which came out last year, is the highest-grossing Marvel movie ever – and fourth-highest of all films – at $2.04 billion.



“Avengers: Endgame,” which premiered on April 26, is the 22nd installment to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



It was directed by Joe and Anthony Russo and stars an ensemble cast including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Brie Larson, Paul Rudd, Karen Gillan and Mark Ruffalo.

