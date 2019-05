FAMU 2019 SPRING COMMENCEMENT

Hip-hop recording artist, actor, author and activist Common urged Florida A&M University’s graduates to serve and make a difference during one of three commencement speeches delivered last week. Common, former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and music industry attorney Nicole Wyskoarko spoke to more than 1,220 students who earned degrees during three separate ceremonies.