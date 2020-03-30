Amid the pandemic, Florida drive-in theaters take the spotlight

ORLANDO – As many movie theater screens around the country go dark amid the coronavirus pandemic, John Watzke says his theater is doing just fine. In fact, business is booming for this time of year.

The Ocala Drive-In, one of just a small handful of drive-in theaters still open (even during normal times) in Florida, is providing a bright spot for film lovers during this unprecedented time.

“For this time of the year, I’ve seen a very big increase in attendance,” said Watzke, who owns the drive-in. “I just feel like people need some form of normalcy in their life.”

Even though visitors are coming in droves and his theater is keeping the projectors on for Floridians, Watzke knows this isn’t business as usual.

“I’ve taken my parking spaces down to approximately half. I’ve taken every other space and roped it off,” he said. “When you park now, instead of being two feet away, we have a 10- to 12-foot buffer zone between every vehicle.”

CONCESSIONS DELIVERED

Among other safety precautions, concessions are being delivered to cars with modified packaging, an expense that Watzke is incurring and not passing onto his customers.

“This is taking a lot of extra effort and a lot of additional expense to me, as a business owner, that I have not passed onto the customer,” he said. “I’ve maintained the same prices here for nine years on concessions and tickets and I have no intention of changing that.”