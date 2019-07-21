America has spiritually seen and physically experienced the devastating consequences of the 2016 presidential election.

The Party of White Privilege (the GOP) was fearful of losing its demonic control over governmental processes and resources, and out of fearful reaction, overacted. Now, we have been experiencing a horrible nightmare grounded in lies, lies, and damn LIES in the White House that seemingly is unending.

All about money

To the dismay of Christ-like Christians, so-called Christian right evangelicals say “Amen” to the unrighteousness emanating from the White House. From politicians rather than statesmen, unrighteousness is the order of the day because the mother’s milk of politics is money, not integrity.

However, “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” (2 Chronicles 7: 14).

America, know this. Democratic elections are about the future and national unity of purpose, the future of our children and coming generations of Americans.

What the world needs now is peace, peace and more peace! Because: “Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God.” (Matthew 5: 9). The past was imperfect, and therefore it belongs to the devil. But we should always remember our past in order to not repeat the mistakes of the past.

National requirements

If America can do the right thing, America should do the right thing, because a democratic society requires:

A legislative body that works for all Americans regardless of race, creed, religion, political party identification, sex-status or sexual orientation.

Moral, spiritual, visionary presidential leadership, because without a vision the people will perish spiritually and morally. Moreover, it is spiritually written: “Where there is no vision, the people perish: but he that keepeth the law, happy is he.” (Proverbs 29: 18).

Religious leaders that can spiritually unify Americans in God-like-character, not in devilish destructive mindsets, and societally destructive behaviors.

A culture that honors family as designed by God, since God is the designer of family, not the U. S. Supreme Court. Moreover, the foundation of every society is the two-parent nuclear family structure (male and female) as designed by God.

A culture that honors individual freedom of godly choices. Every individual that seeks to immigrate to American society must understand that failure is individual responsibility, not collective responsibility.

Spiritual documents

The Preamble to the U. S. Constitution and the Constitution itself are almost perfect spiritual documents. Yet, these documents recognize that morality cannot be legislated, even though negative behaviors have negative consequences both according to God’s laws as well as manmade laws of society.

For Christian Americans know: “And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment:” (Hebrews 9: 27). Because: “God judgeth the righteous, and God is angry with the wicked every day.” (Psalms 7: 11). Hence, Christians know that there defense is in God, because: “Every word of God is pure: he is a shield unto them that put their trust in him.” (Proverbs 30: 5).

Greed, envy and jealousy are spiritual problems. They will always exist until the second coming of Jesus Christ, The Righteous One. Thus, the question is how do democratic nations minimize the negative devastating societal effects of these spiritual problems, especially upon national conscience and societal unity?

Making things worse

America electing a worldly, materialistic, ungodly male as president only exacerbated the spiritual problem of national unity. Hence, before a democratic nation-state such as America decides to build a physical wall, a spiritual and mental wall already exists in the minds and hearts – in the spiritual consciences – of some individuals.

Life is about priorities. That is where individuals place their hope, trust, dreams and spiritual aspirations. Priorities dictate value choices, and choices have moral consequences. Above all, values dictate relationships, social processes, and institutional structures. It is more desirable to do what is right than to correct a wrong.

This is why democracy as a governing philosophy is grounded in spiritual notions about universal human rights and individual human dignity. This is why the Preamble begins with the sacred godly moral truths “That all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness…”

Right, not might

President Trump, in his demonic misguided notions about America, believes that might makes right. This is why he loves military dictatorships. But we all know that President Trump will send your sons and daughters into war, but he did not go (“bone spurs”).

It appears to be the case in America that Black lives do not matter. But God has forever declared that all lives matter, because: “Thou art worthy, Oh Lord, to receive glory and honor and power: for thou hast created all things, and for thy pleasure they are and were created.” (Revelation 4: 11).

President Trump’s spiritually misguided notions of militarism as salvation rather than as a physical deterrent to war was the reason for his vulgar militaristic display of physical and military might on July 4.

But know this: “By grace are ye saved through faith: and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: not works, lest any man should boast. For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath ordained that we should walk in them.” (Ephesians 2: 8-10).

Take heed, America, especially Christian right evangelicals. “Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people.” (Proverbs 14: 34).

Bobby Mills has a Ph.D. in sociology from Syracuse University and a professional degree in theology from Colgate Rochester Divinity School. Click on this commentary at www.flcourier.com to write your own response.