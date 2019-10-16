‘Ambitions’ returns to OWN on Nov. 12

The OWN series stars Robin Givens and Brian White.

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network’s primetime drama series “Ambitions” from Hollywood producer Will Packer returns for its midseason premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 10 p.m.

The series is produced for OWN by Will Packer Media in association with Lionsgate and its producer-distributor Debmar-Mercury.

“Ambitions,” which had its series premiere in June, explores the sexy, deceitful machinations of love, power and politics in Atanta and centers on the intense rivalry between formidable legal eagles Stephanie Lancaster (Robin Givens) and Amara Hughes (Essence Atkins), ex-best friends from college who are adversaries in both their personal and professional lives.

On average during the first half of the season, “Ambitions” ranked #1 in the Tuesday 10 p.m. time period across broadcast and cable with African American audiences, averaging more than 1.1 million total viewers.

The midseason finale last August ended on an explosive cliffhanger when Senior Lancaster (Tony Vaughn) was murdered outside of his restaurant by a mysterious killer.

What’s to come

In the series’ return, Rondell (Brely Evans) and Evan (Brian White) team up to demand justice for the murder of their father, however, a new threat emerges to keep both off the case.

Stephanie (Robin Givens) has a checkmate moment when Amara (Essence Atkins) discovers her in Titus’ (Kendrick Cross) hotel room.

This fuels Amara’s desires to take down the unstoppable Stephanie once and for all. Bella (Erica Page) faces every mother’s nightmare.

The new episodes will also feature “Grey’s Anatomy” alum Mara Hall who plays Darcia Lancaster, Rondell’s cousin and childhood best friend, as well as soap opera veteran Rick Hearst (“General Hospital”) as Jerry Lannister the high-powered attorney and former law school classmate of Stephanie.

Check out the new “Ambitions” trailer here: https://youtu.be/HBisKVyluCc