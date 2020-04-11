ADVERTISEMENT

Remembering Bill Withers, Earl Graves Sr. and others we recently lost.

FROM WIRE REPORTS

Over the past week, the world has lost some legends in the entertainment area. Here are just some of the notable Blacks who died over the past two weeks.

BILL WITHERS

Bill Withers, a singer-songwriter of music with lyrics and harmony carrying messages that stayed in the minds of many listening in an indelible way, has died at 81. Withers passed away in Los Angeles on March 30.

Withers’ family referenced a heart condition as the cause of his death which has not been linked to COVID-19.

His song “Lean on Me” is one of the most popular in modern popular music and was judged to be one of the greatest songs of all time by Rolling Stone magazine along with “Ain’t No Sunshine.”

Withers’ soulful songs “Lean on Me,” “Lovely Day” and “Ain’t No Sunshine,” have now become standards heard for five decades in feature films and in the background of endless TV episodes.

Appears in documentary

Withers most recently appeared in the documentary “The Black Godfather’’ on Netflix. The film, directed by Reginald Hudlin, was a tribute to the life of influential music executive Clarence Avant and was released by Netflix last year. Avant detailed his association with Withers.

“I kept listening to him. I kept listening to Harlem and I kept listening to “Grandma’s Hands” — and you say to yourself: You didn’t hear many records with people talking about their grandmothers, but everybody has one,” Avant said.

“His records to me made so much common sense. It was like you were just talking to somebody. You listen to “Lean on Me.” One of the songs he wrote that I still think is a great song talked about the Vietnam War.’’

He added, “All those kinds of things just resonated with me and I said, ‘wow, this guy has got it,’” Avant said of Withers. At the time, Avant owned Sussex Records. Avant signed Withers and had Stax Records associate Booker T. Jones produce Withers’ first album. Withers later signed with Columbia Records.

Plethora of hits

Bill Withers was born on July 4, 1938 in Slab Fork, West Virginia, a coal mining town. He recorded from 1970 until 1985 and his hits included “Lean on Me,’’ “Ain’t No Sunshine,’’ “Use Me,’’ “Just the Two of Us,’’ “Lovely Day’’ and “Grandma’s Hands.” His life was the subject of the 2009 documentary film “Still Bill’’ and he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.

“Lean on Me” was performed at the inaugurations of both Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Withers married actress Denise Nicholas in 1973 but they divorced in 1974. In 1976, Withers married Marcia Johnson, and they had two children, Todd and Kori.

EARL GRAVES SR.

Black Enterprise founder Earl G. Graves Sr. has died at the age of 85.

“At 9:22 p.m. this evening, April 6, my father and hero, Earl Graves Sr., the founder of Black Enterprise, passed away quietly after a long battle with Alzheimer’s,” Earl Graves Jr. wrote on Twitter. “I loved and admired this giant of a man and am blessed to be his namesake. Love you, dad.”

A tweet from Black Enterprise stated, “We will evermore celebrate his life and legacy, in this, our 50th Anniversary Year, and beyond.”

Born Jan. 9, 1935, in New York, Graves learned hard work and perseverance from his parents, Earl Godwin and Winifred Sealy Graves. After receiving a B.A. in economics from Morgan State University, he served two years in the Army, followed by a three-year stint as Senator Robert F. Kennedy’s administrative assistant, according to his profile on “The HistoryMakers.’’

After Kennedy’s assassination, Graves entered the business arena, where he was to realize unprecedented success.

Leading businessman

Since founding Black Enterprise Magazine in 1970, Graves has been named one of the 10 most outstanding minority businessmen in the country and received the National Award of Excellence in recognition of his achievements in minority business enterprise.

Black Enterprise Magazine is recognized as the definitive resource for African American business professionals, entrepreneurs, and policymakers in the public and private sectors, The HistoryMakers noted.

“We are grateful for the legacy, life, and leadership of Earl Graves Sr, and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family,” The King Center tweeted, along with a photo of Graves escorting Coretta Scott King to the funeral of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy just two months after Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated.

New York Attorney General Tish James called Graves “the ultimate champion of Black business and a fighter for racial and economic justice in our nation.”

“He helped African Americans make a name for themselves in the business world and build their very own American dream. May He Rest in Peace,” James stated.

ELLIS MARSALIS

Famed pianist and jazz patriarch Ellis L. Marsalis Jr. died on April 1 at age 85. He was the father of Branford and Wynton Marsalis, who also are renowned musicians. According to Branford, Marsalis died from complications of COVID-19.

“My dad was a giant of a musician and teacher, but an even greater father,” Branford wrote in a statement posted on the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music website. “He poured everything he had into making us the best of what we could be.”

He and Wynton are two of Marsalis’ six sons. Like their father, both men are musicians. Marsalis was a teacher at the Marsalis center.

A few of his famous compositions include “Solo Piano Reflections” (1978), “Syndrome: Ellis Marsalis” (1983), “An Open Letter to Thelonious” (2008), among many others.

‘A legend’

According to New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Marsalis was the first jazz instructor at the New Orleans Center for the Creative Arts, and the first chair of the jazz studies program at the University of New Orleans.

“Ellis Marsalis was a legend. He was the prototype of what we mean when we talk about New Orleans jazz,” Cantrell said in a statement Wednesday night. “He was a teacher, a father, and an icon – and words aren’t sufficient to describe the art, the joy and the wonder he showed the world.”

WALLACE RONEY

Legendary jazz trumpeter Wallace Roney, 59, died of COVID-19 on March 31 in Paterson, New Jersey.

Roney was a trumpet player and a Grammy-award winning artist mentored by Miles Davis. Davis died in 1991.

Before his death, Miles invited Roney to play with him on stage at the historic Montreux concert directed by Quincy Jones, according to a tweet from the Miles Davis Twitter page.

“He was loved and mentored by Miles. We will miss you Wally, “Erin Davis, Cheryl Davis and Vince Wilburn, Jr. of Miles Davis Properties, LLC wrote on Twitter.

‘Brilliant musician’

Stanley Nelson, producer and director of 2019’s “Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool,” said he was devastated by the news of Roney’s passing.

“He was a brilliant musician, an anointed student of Miles Davis, and a key contributor to “Birth of the Cool,” Nelson tweeted. “Rest in power, Wallace.”

In 1994, Roney won a Grammy for his album, “A Tribute to Miles,” and was nominated again in 1997.

Born in Philadelphia in 1960, Roney is survived by his partner of over a decade, Dawn Felice Jones, two children, a stepdaughter and five siblings.

LARRY EDGEWORTH

Longtime NBC employee Larry Edgeworth, 61, died on March 19 after testing positive for coronavirus. He worked in an equipment room at the NBC News headquarters in New York City. Before that he was an audio technician for 25 years.

His wife told NBC News that Edgeworth also suffered from other health issues.

“Many of you were fortunate enough to work with Larry over the years, so you know that he was the guy you wanted by your side no matter where you were,” NBC News Chairman Andy Lack wrote in an email to staff members. Lack said the company was doing everything it can to support Edgeworth’s family during this difficult time.

‘Brilliant guy’

Several NBC and MSNBC anchors paid tribute to him on the air and tweeting photos on location with him after word of his passing became public.

“Devastated. Larry was the guy,” Joy-Ann Reid, host of MSNBC’s “AM Joy” tweeted. “This was my DUDE in Sanford covering Trayvon’s murder & in so many places traveling to cover stories for @MSNBC. Just a lovable, hilarious, brilliant guy. Take coronavirus seriously please and damn that virus to Hell.”

“I adored Larry,” “TODAY” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie wrote on Instagram. “We traveled together for two straight months on a campaign in 2008 and he was always the most warm, most professional, most loving. All hours of the day and night, no matter how hungry or tired or stressed we were – he was always a joy.”

Edgeworth was a member of the National Association of Black Journalists. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Stories by Lauren Victoria Burke and Stacy M. Brown of NNPA NewsWire along with the Chicago Tribune were used in compiling this report.