Abrams will not run for Senate in Georgia

WASHINGTON – Stacey Abrams will not challenge Georgia Sen. David Perdue in 2020.

“The fights to be waged require a deep commitment to the job, and I do not see the U.S. Senate as the best role for me in this battle for our nation’s future,” Abrams said in a video posted on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

The former state House minority leader, who narrowly lost a bid to become America’s first Black female governor last fall, said she will do “everything in her power” to help Georgia elect a Democrat to the Senate in 2020.

Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the 2020 Georgia Senate race Leans Republican.

Vague about future

Abrams did not give too many hints as to what she’s planning to do instead.

“While I still don’t know exactly what’s next for me, here’s what I do know: Democracy in America is under attack. Voter suppression is rampant and it is real,” she said.

Abrams formally introduced herself on the national stage earlier this year by giving the Democratic response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

