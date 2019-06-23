A sweet and tangy summer classic

summer flavor

FROM FAMILY FEATURES

While lemon is a traditional summer flavor, you can add a little extra to your gatherings – from picnics and brunches – with this classic dessert. Quick and easy to make, these Lemon Bars feature a soft crust and a tangy, sweet filling topped with powdered sugar.

LEMON BARS

  • Nonstick cooking spray
  • 2 cups, plus 3 tablespoons, all-purpose flour, divided
  • ½ cup powdered sugar, plus additional, for topping
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ¾ cup butter
  • 4 eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1 ½ cups granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest
  • ¾ cup lemon juice
  • ¼ cup light cream, half-and-half or milk

Heat oven to 350° F

Line 9-by-13-inch baking pan with foil; allow overhang. Grease foil with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk 2 cups flour, 1/2 cup powdered sugar, cornstarch and salt.

Using pastry blender, cut in butter until mixture resembles crumbs. Press mixture into bottom of baking pan. Bake 18-20 minutes.

To make filling: In medium bowl, whisk eggs, sugar, remaining flour, lemon zest, lemon juice and light cream.

Pour filling over hot crust. Bake 15-20 minutes.

Cool completely on wire rack.

Grasp the foil overhang and lift from pan. Cut into bars. Sprinkle powdered sugar over bars before serving.

